The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists of mowing operations that will be taking place until Tuesday for central Kentucky, including Scott County.
District 7 crews and contractors will be working to mow and trim grass along state roadsides. Specific counties, including Anderson, Bourbon, Garrard, and Woodford will provide their own mowing operations. Exact dates of work for each county will vary and work is weather dependent.
Cycle 3 operations will began Monday and will continue through Tuesday, Oct. 4, for Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery and Scott counties.
KYTC said mowing operations do not typically cause lane closures or similar impacts. However, motorists should watch for traffic changes, especially slowed traffic or traffic backups along two-lane highways. The cabinet asks motorists to help put safety first by slowing down and using appropriate discretion where crews are working.
Residents are also reminded that Kentucky law prohibits political or other advertising signs from being posted on state right of way. Signs can be a hazard to motorists and mowing crews and will be removed. Owners of signs may retrieve them for a period of time after removal by visiting the state maintenance facility within their county.
All work and closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford counties.