grass cutting
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists of mowing operations that will be taking place until Tuesday for central Kentucky, including Scott County.

District 7 crews and contractors will be working to mow and trim grass along state roadsides. Specific counties, including Anderson, Bourbon, Garrard, and Woodford will provide their own mowing operations. Exact dates of work for each county will vary and work is weather dependent.

