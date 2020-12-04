Just as everyone is preparing for Christmas, so is Mrs. Claus, who has shared several holiday stories on the Georgetown/Scott County Museum’s Facebook page. Those stories will also be available on the News-Graphic’s website on Dec. 18. The museum and the newspaper are also collecting letters to Santa. Letters sent to the museum will be answered by Santa, while letters sent to the News-Graphic at santaclaus@news-graphic.com may be read by Santa himself in a special video broadcast on the newspaper’s website starting Dec. 18. Inside today’s edition is a special holiday coloring contest.
Mrs. Claus prepares for holiday events
