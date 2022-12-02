Santa letters are trickling in for the Georgetown/Scott County Museum. Those interested in turning in letters to Santa may do so by Saturday, Dec. 3. The museum will be open until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“We are very excited that this year we are bringing Mrs. Claus back for some storytelling,” said museum director Ruthie Stevens.
Mrs. Claus will be having story time between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.
Those who bring letters into the museum for Santa will be able to come back Dec. 17 for a special response from the toymaker himself, Santa Claus, as he will be personally be responding to those who write him.
“It is very important that their Santa letters are mailed here in the old post office, because we have been instructed by Santa (that) his replies need to go in the special P.O. boxes for the kids,” Stevens said.
Kids who write will receive their own personal post office box key to get their letter from Santa Claus, she said.