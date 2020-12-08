The AMEN house handed out 2,400 food boxes Friday morning to Scott County residents, a new high for the Farmers to Families program in the county.
The AMEN House had previously coordinated two food box handouts in October, which included 1,200 and 400 boxes respectively. Farmers to Families also provided boxes for a similar in Stamping Ground in October. For this third event, the number was doubled. This increase also required a second tractor trailer.
Michele Carlisle, AMEN House director, said the increase in food boxes, which include produce, meat and dairy, was a welcomed surprise.
“The second one was only 400 boxes and we ended up having to turn people away, which was heartbreaking,” she said. “When we got this opportunity, we said ‘you know, let’s just go for it.’”
The Farmers to Families Food Box Program is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act announced in April.
Carlisle said this program has been incredibly successful in Scott County thus far and shows the need of the program for residents.
“We just know so many people in honestly so many demographics right now are struggling in ways that they haven’t struggled before,” she said. “With schools being closed again, we see a lot of two-income families that have shifted to a one-income family right now because somebody has to be home with the kids during the day. A lot of those needs just get amplified in this pandemic.”
For the third event, the venue was changed from the Scott County Court House to the Suffoletta Family Aquatic Center. Carlisle said this change was coordinated and managed by the Georgetown Police Department.
“They came up with this idea and helped us figure out traffic flow,” she said. “They have been instrumental in this flowing well.”
Despite the added assistance, however, traffic was significantly backed up along Kentucky Highway 25 at the intersection of Airport Road Friday morning. But several police officers assisted with directing traffic.
Steve Budde, volunteer coordinator at AMEN House, said approximately 35 people came out to assist with handing out the food boxes. The volunteers were a mix of AMEN House’s 120 active weekly volunteers and several newcomers from the community.
“I’m extremely excited about all of the groups that were willing to participate, even on a cold, kind of drizzly day, they’re out here,” he said.
Donny Payton, who has volunteered for all three Farmers to Families events as part of Scott County High School’s Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program, walked in the rain from his home to volunteer Friday morning.
“I’m just glad to do whatever I can,” Payton said.
Ashlee McCullough, coach of the Scott County Rampage 9-10-year-old traveling softball team, brought four girls from the team to participate alongside her.
“We wanted to serve the community and give these kids the idea of the need in our area,” McCullough said. “It’s a good service project to help those in need.”
Budde said the program is somewhat of a double-edged sword for him.
“The mixed feeling is we’re glad we can provide the food to the people, but it’s kind of sad that there’s so many people that need the food,” he said. “Ultimately, we’re in a position where we’d kind of like to put ourselves out of business. If we can help solve the hunger problem here in Scott County, that’s what we want to do. That’s our mission.”
A fourth Farmers to Families Food Box event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at the Suffoletta Family Aquatic Center with 1,200 food boxes scheduled. It is open to the public and no registration is required.
The AMEN House wasn’t the only food drive happening in Scott County last week.
Cars were also backed up in front of Trinity Assembly of God Saturday morning as volunteers at the church were giving out groceries, toiletries and hygiene kits.
Those coordinating the event said that cars were lined up as early as 7 a.m.
Trinity prepared for 500 families as they worked with Convoy of Hope to distribute the goods.
James Scogin Contributed to this report.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.