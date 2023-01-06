Early Tuesday, Scott County was hit by torrential rain and flooding, leaving many needing water rescues and surveying damages left behind. According to Scott County Emergency Management Agency (SCEMA) Director Michael Hennigan, five vehicles required rescue.
“The rescues were for people that were trapped in their car with rising water,” he said.
Rescues occurred on Long Lick Pike, the corner of Pike St. and David Lane and Leesburg Pike at Paris Pike between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., said Hennigan.
At its highest, water levels along some roadways reached four feet.
Initially, high-clearance vehicles such as firetrucks were called to the scene of the rescues; however, the fire department was not able to access these areas, he said.
“So the fire department ended up deploying an inflatable boat, a Zodiac, and put the four people in the water in dry suits so that they could paddle their way to these cars that were farther out and inaccessible to regular vehicles,” said Hennigan.
The National Weather Service reports that water levels at North Elkhorn Creek reached its highest-level late Tuesday morning, measuring more than 10 feet. Eagle Creek, which typically reaches a height of no more than two feet, measured almost 20 feet of water around the same time, the agency reports.
No injuries or fatalities were reported, and rescues consisted of individuals not being able to exit their vehicles without assistance, said Hennigan.
“We put our rescuers in there, got them out of the vehicle, got them to safe and warm locations and then (they) just waited for rides from other people once the water receded,” he said.
Rescue efforts were performed by agencies across the county, including the Scott County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office alongside SCEMA. Georgetown Fire and Rescue and Georgetown Police were also involved in efforts to prevent the public from driving into water-covered roads, said Hennigan.
“None of these incidents were elevated to the level of needing emergency management assistance,” he said. “They were able to work with road closure signs and keeping people from going into the water instead of having to get them back out once they we’re in it.”
Community members requiring rescues we’re largely caught off guard by the weather, said Hennigan.
“In this case, we got four inches of rain in about two hours and so it was a very unusual situation,” he said.” “The people that were caught in these situations were very close to their homes, so they’ve driven on this road hundreds of times. They’ve gone through rainstorms before and not had a problem, but because of the volume of water that came down and heading into the snow melt that we had the week before, it just wasn’t any way for the water to dissipate like we’re used to.”
According to the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet website, flooding remains the state’s most frequent and costly natural disaster. The Kentucky Division of Water’s 2018 Flood Risk Assessment reports that the average annual cost of flooding in the state is over $4 million.
Hennigan estimates that the cost of damages in Scott County will range into the hundreds of thousands.
“I haven’t heard the number of homes — I know that a lot of people had basements flooding, damaged sump pumps that cause other flooding,” he said. “So, I would say, probably when it all comes down to it, there’s going to be $400,000 to $500,000 in damage. Drywall, insulation, whatever else people had in their basements that are going to be ruined, and then $200,000 for the cars.”