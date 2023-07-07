Multiple vehicle break-ins and two car thefts have been reported in the northern area of Scott County.

“Over the past few weeks we’ve had cars broken into in Stonehedge, Harbor Village, Mallard Point and Homestead,” Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) wrote in a Facebook post shared Friday. “We’ve had two vehicles stolen during this time and both went back to the Shively area in Louisville.”

Tags

Recommended for you