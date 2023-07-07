Multiple vehicle break-ins and two car thefts have been reported in the northern area of Scott County.
“Over the past few weeks we’ve had cars broken into in Stonehedge, Harbor Village, Mallard Point and Homestead,” Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) wrote in a Facebook post shared Friday. “We’ve had two vehicles stolen during this time and both went back to the Shively area in Louisville.”
This has happened before in the county, SCSO said.
“We’ve seen this before in criminal organizations targeting auto thefts in our area where they take vehicles back to Louisville,” SCSO wrote. “”Sometimes the vehicles are recovered and others, they are irreparably damaged.”
SCSO hopes the community will be aware of what is going on and make sure vehicles and possessions are secure at night, they said.
To report something call SCSO at 502-863-7855.