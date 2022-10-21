STAMPING GROUND – Keith Murphy has officially resigned from his position of mayor at the City of Stamping Ground.
Murphy’s letter of resignation was shared during the Stamping Ground City Commission’s Tuesday night meeting. Though Murphy was not present, Mayor Pro Tem David Clark shared the news with the commission and others in attendance.
“What I have here is a letter that was placed in my hands by the mayor, Keith Murphy. It’s dated today, October 18th, 2022,” he said.
Before reading Murphy’s letter, Clark explained he wanted to acknowledge receipt of the resignation and make others aware of it as it would impact the rest of the conducted meeting. Though Clark did not read the letter in its entirety, he noted there were statements within it addressing other commissioners. Clark said the commissioners could “read it at your leisure.”
Clark began to read Murphy’s letter aloud during the meeting, which is noted as follows:
“In mid-September, I was informed by my primary employer of an imminent change in its remote work schedule. This means a return to an in-office schedule as of January 1, 2023. This information has predicated my decision to step aside as mayor with immediate effect as I would no longer be able to maintain a balance between administering city affairs and the responsibilities of my employer while working remotely. The timing of this decision allows for a transition period within the current election schedule and not place a burden at the end of the year requiring a special election process, and hence, a delay in seating a full commission. There remain 10 days as of this date for qualified candidates to apply as write-in candidates for the position,” the letter read.
Clark continued reading a portion included by Murphy about specific requirements for those seeking write-in candidacy. He added there were “personal sentences directed at some of the commissioners,” which was not read during the meeting.
Clark said with the letter dated for Tuesday, the resignation wouldn’t go into effect until the next special or regular commission meeting, meaning the mayor role would need to be filled up until the end of the year when the term expires.
Discussion of the letter was ended by Clark, who said it would be more appropriate to continue later in the meeting if the commissioners wanted as not to deter from citizens’ comments on the agenda.
Murphy’s resignation comes not long after he was found to have used city funds for the purchase of an insurance premium that had not been brought before the commission, as well as his alleged excessive use of Stamping Ground City Hall and its resources. He has not attended a commission meeting since the heated debate took place Sept. 20.
As of Thursday at press time, the News-Graphic has not received any information confirming whether Murphy plans to continue his campaign or if he will withdraw from the November General Election ballot for Stamping Ground Mayor.
The News-Graphic has also submitted an open records request (ORR) on Wednesday in an attempt to view Murphy’s letter but the request has not been accepted or denied as of press time Thursday. Pursuant to KRS 61.872(5), the official custodian of public records has five days from receipt of an ORR application, unless a “detailed explanation of the cause is given for further delay and the place, time and earliest date on which the public record will be available for inspection” is given.