The attorney for Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson said a simple question or two would have saved everyone a lot of trouble.
14th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Brian Privett sent a letter to the Attorney General last month seeking an investigation into multiple allegations of “possibly criminal” behavior by Muse-Johnson and her husband, Rob, who is seeking Privett’s seat in the upcoming election. Privett is not seeking re-election. Privett accuses Muse-Johnson of filming a pilot for a TV show using public resources and compromising cases, selling a book she has written about being kidnapped by a client in 2006, using her office to campaign for her husband and has accused Johnson of using Commonwealth Attorney files to aid his private clients in divorce or family law cases.
“This is highly unusual mainly because all of the information Judge Privett bases his letter on is false,” said Kenyon Meyer, a civil attorney with Dinsmore and Shohl in Louisville. “If he had concerns about something, he should have asked Ms. Muse-Johnson. If he had done so, he would have learned his information is wrong.”
The letter is dated Dec. 16, but surfaced late last week, when it was distributed to several members of the media. Privett has not spoken publicly about the letter and the Attorney General’s Office will neither confirm nor deny receipt of the letter or if an investigation is under way. The Courier Journal has reported it has learned through an open records request an investigation has started.
A big part of Privett’s letter centers on a pilot TV show allegedly filmed over three days at the Georgetown Police Department that compromised active cases, including “cases pending grand jury presentations, as well as those already in court.”
Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse said there was a filming, but there wasn’t much to it.
“No, there was no three-day pilot program shot here at the Georgetown Police Department,” said Police Chief Michael Bosse. “There was an hour-and-a-half to two hour filming of two officers playing the roles of detectives in an idea or concept that had to do with the relationship between police and prosecutors.”
Meyer said there is no reality show even though Privett indicated in the letter filming for the show was to begin in January.
“There is no reality show,” Meyer said. “Ms. Muse-Johnson was interviewed by a production company who wanted her to consider developing some type of concept. She never received any compensation, and no show was ever developed.
“Ms. Muse-Johnson was the one who informed the Prosecutors Advisory Council about the interest from production companies for their guidance.”
The letter claims Muse-Johnson “recklessly handles grand jury presentations, regularly presenting to the 12 grand jurors plus as many alternates as she has present. Sometimes there will be 18 people sitting in the room during closed grand jury presentations. At one of these presentations, Ms. Muse-Johnson presented information to the grand jury from a case at that time in another county being mediated by Judge Robert McGinnis, in violation of the mediation rules that all matters are to remain confidential.”
Alternate jurors are still grand jurors, Meyer said.
“Alternate grand jurors are sworn grand jurors fully able and prepared to serve in the event a grand juror is unable to fulfill his or her service,” Meyer said. “It is responsible to ensure that the administration of justice is not disrupted in the event one of the original grand jurors gets sick or is otherwise unable to serve.
“There are strict confidentiality requirements associated with grand jury proceedings, which raises the questions of how and why Judge Privett would go about trying to find out what was going on in the grand jury sessions.”
In 2006, Muse-Johnson was kidnapped by a client. She has written an accounting of that event, which Privett’s letter states she provides information to victims for purchase of the book, which financially benefits the commonwealth attorney.
“Of course it would not be criminal (to tell someone where to buy her book),” Meyer said. “However, the accusation that Ms. Muse-Johnson gives directions to crime victims on how to order her book is false. Ms. Muse-Johnson has great empathy for crime victims because she was a crime victim, and she has from time to time given away copies of her book. She has never attempted to profit from crime victims.”
Other accusations leveled in the judge’s letter include:
—Muse-Johnson has been actively campaigning for her husband during grand jury sessions, the letter states. During those sessions she has spoken negatively about current sitting judges.
—Johnson is a part-time private attorney and has “either used or attempted to use information from the Commonwealth’s Office to benefit his clients, specifically information from criminal cases or investigations in divorce or family law cases.”
“As you can see, we have had several instances of just unprofessional, unethical actions with Ms. Muse-Johnson and her husband,” Privett states in the letter. “I would appreciate any efforts the Attorney General’s Office can take investigating these matters, and with some speed, as the beginning of the reality show filming in January may further any damage to systems of justice in our Circuit.”
Meyer declined to discuss Muse-Johnson’s intentions, but agreed he is representing her “in civil issues related to Judge Privett’s letter.”
“The letter is almost completely factually and legally false,” the attorney said. “I have no explanation for how a sitting circuit court judge could allow himself to write such a document.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.