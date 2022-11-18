The man convicted of kidnapping Sharon Muse-Johnson when she was an attorney has filed a motion in Bourbon Circuit Court to have his conviction set aside because the crime, “… possibly never took place.”
The motion is supported by former Commonwealth Attorney Gordie Shaw and former assistant Commonwealth Attorney Keith Eardley, who were the prosecutors in the original 2010 case. Muse-Johnson was elected Commonwealth Attorney of the 14th Judicial District defeating Eardley in 2018.
“Ms. Muse-Johnson will not comment on the legal filing itself,” said her attorney, Kenyon Meyer. “However, these attacks against her are being pushed because of a political agenda by a former prosecutor she beat for office in 2018. Ms. Muse-Johnson’s book was published in 2019. If there was any validity to the issues her former opponent seeks to raise, he wold have raised them years ago.
“Her former opponent recently attempted to make claims about the book to the Kentucky Bar Association, and the Bar found he failed to even state an ethical violation. All crime victims deserve justice. Attacking victims like Ms. Muse-Johnson deters all crime victims from having the courage to share their stories.”
The lengthy lawsuit claims Frankie Covington, the man who was convicted of kidnapping Muse-Johnson, “...has been incarcerated for over 16 years and risks the chance of never being released due to the lies and willful misconduct of the victim in this case, now Commonwealth’s Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson. The testimony provided by Mrs Muse-Johnson in Mr. Covington’s trial was not just embellished or exaggerated, but was untruthful.”
The lawsuit charges that Muse-Johnson’s accounts in her book, “Kidnaped by a Client: The Incredible True Story of an Attorney’s Fight for Justice,” and on radio shows, podcasts and other public events and in her website, “Own Your Moment,” contradict her sworn testimony during Covington’s trial.
“Once Mrs. Muse-Johnson’s book was published, the prosecutors in this case began questioning the reliability of her prior testimony,” states the lawsuit. “The version of events — which she touts as a true story — described in her book deviates wildly from the facts testified to or admitted as evidence throughout the trial. Reading the facts from the trial to the embellishments presented in the book, it is clear the ‘facts’ told by Muse-Johnson at trial should have been questioned from the very beginning.”
The alleged kidnapping event took place on April 7, 2006, when Covington visited Muse-Johnson’s office in Georgetown around 5 p.m. to seek help with a will. Muse-Johnson had represented Covington previously, but on this date she told him there was nothing she could do for him at 5 p.m. on a Friday, and he could make an appointment for Monday. Covington requested a ride to a relative’s house as Muse-Johnson was locking up the office and she agreed.
Originally, Covington pled guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, kidnapping and being a persistent felony offender for a sentence of 20 years in prison. A few days later, Covington sought to withdraw the plea and go to trial. The request to withdraw the plea was denied based upon a psychological examination and Covington was sentenced to life in prison. Covington appealed and the Kentucky Supreme Court remanded the case, stating he had a right to withdraw his plea and have a trial.
The trial was eventually held in 2011.
The lawsuit notes multiple occasions where Muse-Johnson’s accounts have variations, including whether Covington actually hit her or grabbed her.
“The medical report is consistent with Mrs. Muse-Johnson’s pretrial statement that Mr. Covington never hit her,” states the lawsuit. “Yet, at trial, five years later, Mrs. Muse-Johnson’s story morphed from what was depicted (in hospital records) to her testifying before the jury that Mr. Covington punched her over her whole body including her neck, face and shoulder….. This is a wildly different account from what she originally told the 911 operator or police detectives and is not substantiated from the crime scene photos or her medical report.”
The lawsuit goes on to state that Covington’s life has been negatively impacted by Muse-Johnson’s testimony and “lies,”and that his previous convictions and prison sentence should not have been allowed into court testimony as it likely prejudiced the jury. The lawsuit also questioned why Covington is required to pay $4,770 to the Crime Victims Compensation Board, stating that such payments are for “needy’ victims and Muse-Johnson does not qualify. The lawsuit adds it has been unable to obtain Muse-Johnson’s application to the Crime Victims Compensation Board, so it is unknown what she stated or requested.
Shaw and Eardley have each signed affidavits to accompany the lawsuit.
Shaw is now retired, but served as the 14th Judicial District’s commonwealth attorney from 1999-2018. He was the prosecutor in the Covington trial and as such met “multiple” times with Muse-Johnson. He states he was contacted by Eardley who loaned to him Muse-Johnson’s book and they discussed if they had an ethical obligation o report the conflicting statements and evidence.
Eardley’s affidavit agrees with Shaw’s sworn statements and includes “inconsistencies” he noted among court testimony, the book and investigative materials. “I read (Muse-Johnson’s book) upon its release, and it is my opinion that the ‘facts’ presented in the book are, in part, inconsistent with: 1) the facts presented by Ms. Muse-Johnson prior to trial; 2) the evidence presented at trial; and 3) my recollection of certain segments of what I believe to have been Mrs. Muse-Johnson’s victim impact statement,” Eardley states. “After reading the book, I contacted Gordie Shaw to discuss my ethical obligation to report discrepancies discussed above. It is our collective opinion that we had an ethical obligation to report the matter, and it was decided that Mr. Shaw would call the Department of Advocacy to report the situation.”