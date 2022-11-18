The man convicted of kidnapping Sharon Muse-Johnson when she was an attorney has filed a motion in Bourbon Circuit Court to have his conviction set aside because the crime, “… possibly never took place.”

The motion is supported by former Commonwealth Attorney Gordie Shaw and former assistant Commonwealth Attorney Keith Eardley, who were the prosecutors in the original 2010 case. Muse-Johnson was elected Commonwealth Attorney of the 14th Judicial District defeating Eardley in 2018.

