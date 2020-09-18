Georgetown and Scott County Museum is doing it’s part in trying to keep younger kids entertained during these times. The museum created “Sneak Academy” which is about “Mistress Sneak.” The kids, who play agents, stop by the museum and become familiar with the artifacts and layout of the museum.
The kids use a coloring sheet to color different items in the museum and then come to the museum and find those items that they colored in what is a scavenger hunt like game.
The museum provides a spy card and access granted card. Once they find the item that colored on their sheet, the kids will receive a reward from the museum.
The game started back on Sept. 12 and will run through Sept. 26. The museum has also partnered with the Finley 5K to hand out coupons with notecards on them, which you can bring to the museum during the event.
The museum only had one child show up to the first game, but Museum Student Assistant Megan Arnold said that they hope to have more participate before it ends on Sept. 26.
The museum is hoping to do this game once per month for a two-week duration.
If you would like more information on the game, contact the Georgetown and Scott County Museum at (502) 863-6201, or stop by at 229 East Main Street.
Ian Teasley can be reached at iteasley@news-graphic.com.