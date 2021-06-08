The Georgetown/Scott County Museum recently debuted an African American history exhibit.
The exhibit features information on the history of African Americans in Georgetown and Scott County.
Museum Director Ruthie Stevens said the museum staff put the exhibit together using artifacts from the museum inventory. She hopes to add more items from the community to the exhibit as well.
The exhibit has several sections, each highlighting a different aspect of African American history.
On the wall of the exhibit, visitors will see a variety of poems written by African Americans. Two of the most popular poems featured are “Mother and Son” by Langston Hughes and “Award” by Ray Durem.
Another portion of the display features a quilt made by Earlene Arnett. The quilt is based on a story of the Underground Railroad. The story tells how African Americans at the time would communicate about the Underground Railroad without being caught. Certain symbols were sewn together on a quilt to signify different phrases. With all the patches on one quilt, African Americans were able to travel to the Underground Railroad and escape. The story Arnett used for her quilt gives African Americans instructions on how to dress, what to carry and which trails to follow to escape to Canada.
Additionally, early African American churches are highlighted in the exhibit. Images of the churches were done by William McIntyre, a local photographer and supporter of the museum.
Stevens said a section is also dedicated to records and artifacts of Ed Davis High School. The school first opened in 1884 to give African American students a permanent school building. It was named after Principal Edward B. Davis in 1929 and became an accredited school in 1934. After a Supreme Court ruling on desegregation, Ed Davis High School closed in 1956 and merged with Garth High School.
Other portions of the exhibit include African American biographies, music, news articles and more.
Stevens said the exhibit is changing and additions will be made to include artifacts from the community.
“It will be changing and we’ll be giving a continuous view of the influence of the African American community in Georgetown and Scott County,” said Stevens. “It is our hope at the museum to continue to showcase the African American community as contributors of the important things that have happened in our history.”
To learn more, visit the African American History Exhibit at the Georgetown/Scott County Museum at 229 E Main Street. The museum is open Wednesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Abby Hooven can be reached at ahooven@news-graphic.com.