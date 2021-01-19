With 2020 having been a unique year for just about all of us, the Georgetown/Scott County Museum is looking to create an exhibit with pictures taken by the community that depict what the year was like.
Pictures are being collected for the exhibit until the beginning of February.
“The response has been great,” said Georgetown/Scott County Museum Director Ruthie Stevens. “There are 100 responses thus far.”
Stevens credits Chip Southworth for coming up with the idea for the exhibit.
Southworth recognizes there are some years you live through that feel important and you want photos to look back at, he said.
The exhibit will represent the average persons view of 2020, Southworth said.
Though photos centered around COVID, protests or other major events of the year can be submitted, those don’t have to be the only photos in the exhibit, he said.
The museum also has plans to create a historical document for future generations about the year 2020.
Megan Arnold, a co-op student from Elkhorn Crossing School who has been with the museum since July 2020, has been collecting the responses, she said. They plan to create collages centered around different aspects of the year.
“We want to keep these in our records for the future,” Arnold said.
This is the first exhibit Arnold has been a part of, she said. She added that the collaboration, being able to bounce ideas off a committee and the different perspectives people bring to a project are some of her favorite things about helping put a museum exhibit together.
“Have fun and don’t limit yourself to pictures of the pandemic,” the post reads. “But take an opportunity to document the many aspects of 2020.”
Guidelines are posted on the museum Facebook page.
