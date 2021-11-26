Brandon Justice has been producing music for over 15 years, starting in a shed at his house.
Music began to make an impression on him long before that, though.
Listening to John Michael Montgomery, Justice said he began to realize he could also have a voice through music.
“I started to build an understanding that I could use music to sort of get the traumatic experiences out and feel relief,” he said
Later, Justice was introduced to hip hop like Bone Thugs N’ Harmony, TLC and Keith Sweat through his older sister.
“It wasn’t until I was 15 that I started to get into (hip) hop for myself and put lyrics to a beat on a karaoke machine,” Justice said. “Using a CD with instrumentals, I would record to a cassette tape and have to rap the whole song without any imperfections.”
In his sophomore year, Justice linked up with a friend and began producing music.
“My second year of high school, I became friends with my buddy, Dirch, who had a small studio set up at his house and almost never left his house,” he said.
Making music a full-time gig is a dream for Justice.
“It’s kind of a scary thing to make that leap,” Justice said.
As far as the music scene within Georgetown, he said a lot of people travel outside the city to promote their music—predominantly Louisville—but he hasn’t seen much promotion locally.
“There’s a lot of people here that want to work together, and team up and get stuff going, but there’s not a lot of places that really will let you put on a hip hop show here,” he said.
Having a studio space downtown for a period of time, Justice worked with local artists as well as some industry artists.
“You’ll hear about people that do music here, but you didn’t know that they lived here,” he said. “They just don’t do anything with it in Georgetown.”
Justice hopes to provide more opportunities to local artists with his in-home recording and mobile setups.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.