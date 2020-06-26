Mystic Dragon, a new indoor facility with games and inflatables opens July 4 in the Indian Acres shopping center.
The indoor facility will have inflatables, cannonball blasters, a NERF Arena, a Zombie Attack game and families will be able to host birthday parties, said Paula Miller, an administrative assistant for Mystic Dragon.
Oliver Sullivan, Mystic Dragon’s owner has been a business owner for 10 years, she said, and has always wanted to open an indoor facility.
The grand opening of Mystic Dragon is July 4.
