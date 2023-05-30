Deionta Catlett has been charged with manslaughter, second degree for his role in a head-on collision Tuesday morning that resulted in a fatality.
A Georgetown Police Department unit attempted to stop Catlett’s 2015 Dodge Dart, when a pursuit began in Georgetown. The pursuit travelled up north U.S. 25 when Catlett made a U-turn at Burton Pike and began heading back towards town, said GPD Chief Darin Allgood. Stop sticks were used, but Catlett continued, Allgood said.
“While fleeing GPD, the suspect, Catlett, caused a crash which resulted in the death of another person,” stated a press release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, which is the lead investigative agency. The Georgetown/Scott County Collision Investigation Unit was called in to investigate the scene.
Catlett had multiple opportunities to pull over his vehicle while fleeing GPD, said police.
The preliminary investigation indicates Catlett was on the wrong side of the roadway while actively fleeing GPD at the time of the crash, causing a head-on collision, which resulted in the death of another driver on the roadway, states Sgt. Robert Tackett of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
It is believed Catlett was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, Tackett said.
“He operated his vehicle in a manner which showed no regard to human life,” stated Tackett.
Based on the investigation it was determined Catlett operated his vehicle in a manner where he presented a substantial risk to public safety, said police.
Catlett was taken to Georgetown Community Hospital. His condition is unknown.
The name of the deceased driver has not been released pending next of kin.