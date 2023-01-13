Fred Nez Keams played several flutes and told stories at the Scott County Public Library on Jan. 8. Keams is a flute maker and player who makes traditional Native American flutes.
The event at the Library included an hour of Keams explaining the process that goes into making his flutes. Typically, they are two sides glued together, and Keams burns out the holes.
Keams also played each flute after he talked about it.
Not all of his flutes were made by him. One flute was given to him, and Keams described it as a “grandfather flute.” Instead of being tuned to a pentatonic scale, it is tuned to however the maker preferred, Keams said. This means that it can play songs unique to that flute. Keams demonstrated this by playing a song he described as a “love song,” that he made up.
Keams also played well-known songs. He played “Amazing Grace,” as well as the theme song from the Hobbit, on a small bamboo flute.
Keams also talked about how discovering flute-making and playing had been helpful to him.
“It touched me when I started playing,” Keams said.
Keams tries to recreate the sounds that the flutes would have made years ago.
“I always wanted to know what it sounded like back in the day,” Keams said.