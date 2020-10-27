With seven days before Election Day remaining, over 20 percent of Scott County’s registered voters have already cast their ballot.
Through Friday, Oct. 23, some 9,173 county registered voters have taken advantage of early voting currently under way at Scott County Public Library. Until this election Kentucky was a state that did not hold early voting, but that changed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In addition to the 9,173 early ballots cast, some 8,645 absentee ballots were requested. If all absentee ballots are returned, the county voter turnout may have already exceeded 40 percent with days to go. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at two locations in Scott County — at the county courthouse and at the library.
The first week of early voting, which started Oct. 13, was steady and reached a high of 1,046 on Oct. 16. Since then the numbers have dropped, although last Thursday, Oct. 23 some 943 ballots were cast for the second highest total since early-voting began.
Nationally, Associated Press is reporting a total of 58.6 million ballots already cast.
The lines at the library have moved steady with no reports of delays and no complaints. Several voters said they were able to cast their vote within 10 minutes of their arrival. The biggest challenge was reading and understanding the two amendments on the ballot, according to several voters interviewed. (The official ballot is included on pages 8A,9A in today’s edition).
Hours to vote at the Scott County Public Library remain 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. Saturday. These hours are through Nov. 2.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, there will be seven other voting locations in addition to the library, including Stamping Ground, Western, Eastern, Southern, Lemons Mill and Anne Mason elementary schools and Royal Spring Middle School. Voters can cast their ballot at any location, regardless of the precinct in which they are registered. The polls will be open on Election Day at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.
