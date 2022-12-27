sheriff cruiser wrecked sc

A Scott County Sheriff vehicle after a collision. Two different Sheriff vehicles were involved in collisions during the winter weather on Dec. 23-25

 Photo submitted

Brutal temperatures, icy road conditions and a number of vehicle wrecks throughout the holiday weekend with temperatures dropping to record-breaking lows, kept Scott County first responders working almost nonstop.

An estimated 50 to 60 vehicle crashes and 10 jackknifed tractor-trailers kept emergency personnel busy, said Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Hennigan.  

