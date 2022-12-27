Brutal temperatures, icy road conditions and a number of vehicle wrecks throughout the holiday weekend with temperatures dropping to record-breaking lows, kept Scott County first responders working almost nonstop.
An estimated 50 to 60 vehicle crashes and 10 jackknifed tractor-trailers kept emergency personnel busy, said Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Hennigan.
“Friday and Saturday were really rough, lots and lots of crashes,” Hennigan said. “(Sunday), the fire department spent most of the dealing with busted water pipes and flooding.”
Most wrecks were non-injury, but an accident early Friday morning on I-64 east resulted in one fatality, said Sgt. Robert Tackett of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was transported to UK Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries, he said.
Two non-injury wrecks occurred involving cruisers belonging to the Scott County Sherriff’s Department, said Tackett. The department urged the public to suspend non-essential travel on Friday as conditions on I-75 and I-64 were treacherous, he said.
Posts made by the Scott County Fire Department (SCFD) Facebook page, sections of both I-75 South and I-64 West experienced closures due to weather conditions on Friday. Both interstates reopened later that day.
Due to the low temperatures, salting the roads proved ineffective in preventing water from freezing to roadways and made it difficult to keep them open, said Hennigan.
The county also experienced widespread power outages throughout the weekend. In order to conserve as much electricity as possible, Kentucky Utilities held rolling blackouts last no longer than 30 minutes and KU officials urged residents to conserve power by setting thermostats to the lowest comfortable temperature as the cold temperatures remained outside.
“At one point, it was almost 10,000 people. Friday night, we lost all of Stamping Ground, all of Sadieville, and the US-25 corridor from the bypass all the way up to Porter Road,” said Hennigan.
In a press conference on Dec. 24, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear urged residents to stay home and avoid travel when possible. A number of roads remained dangerous and impassible, said Beshear.
“We are having dozens upon dozens of accidents across the state. Interstates, as soon as we get them cleared, we have another issue somewhere around the state — it’s simply not safe to travel,” he said.
Beshear also passed an executive order temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 miles per hour on two major Kentucky interstates. Both I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the Boone County merger of I-71/I-75 and I-65 from the Western Kentucky Parkway in Hardin County to I-264 were
subject to the order, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said in a post made to Twitter on Dec. 24. The order will remain in effect through Monday.
According to another tweet made by KYTC District 6, I-71 near Glencoe reopened as of Saturday afternoon.
This weather front was a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, said Hennigan. However, he does expect a continued wet winter.
“I believe we’re going to see snow at least once more, maybe twice more, a significant snow,” he said.
Hennigan recommends the public remain home if travel is not necessary during these winter conditions.
On their website, KYTC urges drivers commuting during winter conditions to prepare their vehicles and make sure everything is in working condition as well as checking road conditions and weather before leaving. The agency also recommends drivers be prepared for emergencies that may occur as well as learning the best practices for safe driving to prevent accidents.
By the end of the week, temperatures in the state will return to the mid-50’s and low-60’s.