Georgetown Police Department is now utilizing apps to make neighborhood watch programs function more efficiently throughout the community.
Over the last eight months, Jason Christopher, GPD community relations officer, has been connecting communities through the Neighbors by Ring app. The app works alongside Ring doorbell and security camera systems, and it allows those in the neighborhood to post about any crime or incidents in their respective neighborhoods anonymously.
The goal is for the community and GPD to work hand-in-hand, Christopher said.
“Here at the Georgetown Police Department, we really want our community to know that we’re here for them,” he said. “We’re trying to do the best we can, and we’re trying to do as much stuff with technology to make our citizens feel safe. At the end of the day, we want to be a premier agency, and a lot of times to be able to do that, we have to roll with the times, and this is something new.”
Christopher added that the app and virtual neighborhood watch groups serve a dual purpose.
“I think it can help the community feel safe itself because they are communicating with each other, but also to know that we’re monitoring and we’re doing everything we can to try to figure out new ways to help with things.”
Part of that involves GPD posting through an extension of the app called Neighborhood Public Safety Service where they can post for information from the public.
“What I can do is actually go in and draw on that area and what it’ll do is send a message to everybody that has a Ring doorbell or any Ring camera, it will send this to everyone in there,” Christopher said. “I will write out a full thing saying what we need. It will automatically send an email out to everybody who has a Ring.”
After this alert is sent, Christopher said residents in the selected area can check their security systems for the requested date and time to provide anything suspicious relating to the alert. Even those without the Ring doorbell and security camera systems can still access the app, Christopher said.
Recently, GPD’s Neighborhood Watch gained some traction after Christopher posted about it on the station’s Facebook page, with up to four new neighborhoods reaching out just in the last week. When he’s contacted, Christopher always said the first step is establishing a private Facebook group for the neighborhood to establish that online presence and community.
“I ask that they make a neighborhood Facebook page that is private that only they allow members of the neighborhood in,” he said. “That way, it’s something within them. That is a very excellent way to share, and it brings the neighborhood closer together.”
Afterwards, Christopher said he offers to make free copies of fliers and to have Public Works put up Neighborhood Watch signs in the area.
“The Bradford Watch” Facebook group is managed by Geno Ewalt III and is a virtual neighborhood watch for the Bradford Place subdivision.
“I feel, now, having a Facebook page, it has a real-time response,” he said. “If something happens, you can go and put it directly on Facebook. I know immediately something is happening two or three doors down. It helps everybody looking out for one another.”
The Facebook group was started by Ewalt after a crime hit a little too close to home a few years ago.
“About four years ago, down the street, they had an incident with the recovery of some firearms from an individual,” he said. “It was really close to home and I never knew anything about it until I saw the news a couple of days later.”
As of Thursday, the Bradford Facebook group has more than 800 members, all from the community. Ewalt said his neighborhood benefits from its residents’ desire to keep it safe.
“I think the will and want to change for the better is there,” he said. “It just takes one person to make that change. Here in Bradford, we were blessed with several people that are working together to make a change for the better.”
Once a Facebook community is established, Christopher then recommends the security systems, which he says most people in these neighborhoods already tend to have.
“A lot of people have cameras,” he said. “I think a lot of people don’t realize and a lot of times you the bad guys, let’s say, and they’re out doing things and they don’t realize that probably 85 percent of the time, they’re on someone’s camera somewhere.”
The Bradford watch program has also benefited from the apps, Ewalt said.
“I like how it tracks the individual crimes,” he said. “That way, you can pinpoint areas that need to be worked on. I think it was a really good idea.”
Ewalt also works for Georgetown-Scott County EMA, and he said the Facebook groups and app have made keeping the public informed so much better. He pointed out the gas leak in Payne’s Landing earlier this year or instances involving missing children.
“You get the word out immediately,” he said. “As far as instances like that, in the future, the possibilities are unlimited with how this could help us out in situations like this.”
The combined community of Facebook groups with the app also helps decrease call volume as many things that may seem suspicious, may actually turn out to be nothing and save GPD a trip, said Christopher.
With all the technological advancements made in security, Christopher said it’s changed the face of what a neighborhood watch program can be.
“First of all, you always hate to put anyone in harm’s way,” he said. “It’s a lot safer, but it’s also a lot smarter.”
Christopher said his hope is for every community in Georgetown to eventually utilize this or a similar system.
“I hope before it’s over I can have every neighborhood in the community apart of it because ultimately it’s going to help us,” he said.
Those interested in starting a Neighborhood Watch program may contact Christopher at 502-863-7826 or message Georgetown Police Department on Facebook. Christopher is available to meet with members of the neighborhood to help implement the program.
