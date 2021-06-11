A national autism therapy provider has opened its doors in Georgetown in order to provide increased access to more rural communities.
BlueSprig is a national provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy with facilities in dozens of states. The new Georgetown facility is the third of these in Kentucky, with the others being located in Lexington and Louisville.
Brionne Walker, operations manager, said the new center will only increase the organization’s ability to improve lives of those on the spectrum.
“Our mission is changing the world for children with autism,” she said. “We’re never going to stop resting until we’re able to provide all the services they need.”
Currently, BlueSprig offers a wide variety of services for ages ranging from two to 26 years old who have an autism diagnosis. The hours needed are specialized to the individuals, but Walker said it typically falls between 10 and 25 hours per week.
“Each child receives an individualized treatment plan based on their goals and the scientific treatment models that are found to be effective within ABA treatment,” Walker said. “For our older clients that may be working on independent living skills, learning opportunities and getting them prepared for the community. If a client suffers from severe aggression or self-injury, we’re going to address that. Maybe they have questions about toileting or feeding, we’re going to address that.”
BlueSprig also offers services for families and caregivers of those diagnosed with autism.
“We offer parent training and caregiver supporting,” Walker said. “We know caregivers are responsible for their child’s learning when they’re not in school. It’s important that we provide necessary support to the caregivers to be consistent even when the client is not at home and in therapy sessions.”
In-home ABA therapy is also provided, Walker said, thus giving clients the choice of doing their therapy in-clinic or from home. However, those wishing to use the in-home services must live within a 30-mile radius from one of BlueSprig’s three Kentucky facilities. Currently, the Georgetown facility is assisting 15 families, excluding those on the waitlist.
“We are community first,” Walker said. “We open multiple centers in a community to provide easier access to care and also to be a loud advocate for change. A lot of times, you’ll have ABA providers in Lexington or Louisville, but not in smaller areas and rural areas. In Georgetown, we’re happy to be able to reach clients close to home and advocate for positive change.
“This facility is important because there a lot of families who are not familiar with what ABA is, what ABA does and how treatment model works. With us being here in Georgetown, we’re given the opportunity to be that advocate and be that extra support that a client needs on their journey.”
Walker added that the Georgetown facility is excited to branch out into the community and build partnerships with the community ranging from doctor’s offices to schools.
Bluegrass Behavior School for Children is another ABA therapy provider located in Georgetown. It provides services for a wider variety of mental health diagnoses, which includes autism.
BlueSprig is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Georgetown facility is located at 104 Market Path. Those interested in scheduling a consultant may contact the center at 502-632-6241 or visit their website at www.bluesprigautism.com/georgetown-center. BlueSprig accepts most major insurance plans.
