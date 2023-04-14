Real Hope Behavioral Health will be opening in coming weeks at 751 Slone Drive, or the Indian Acres Shopping Center.

Real Hope will offer targeted case management, peer-support services, and therapy, said Isaiah House Outpatient Program Administrator Alicia McGee. Real Hope is also working with Scott County Fiscal Court, Scott County Detention Center, Jailer Derran Broyles and the court system in organizing residential and outpatient treatment for those incarcerated with substance use disorder.

