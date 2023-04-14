Real Hope Behavioral Health will be opening in coming weeks at 751 Slone Drive, or the Indian Acres Shopping Center.
Real Hope will offer targeted case management, peer-support services, and therapy, said Isaiah House Outpatient Program Administrator Alicia McGee. Real Hope is also working with Scott County Fiscal Court, Scott County Detention Center, Jailer Derran Broyles and the court system in organizing residential and outpatient treatment for those incarcerated with substance use disorder.
“We met with Jailer Broyles and he has been wonderful getting us to help make referrals and the level of care recommendations for those that are incarcerated so that we can help with transition; whether it be to residential treatment, or outpatient treatment or whatever that may be to help those in recovery,” McGee said.
Treatment for substance use disorder will be completely individualized, she said.
“It’s really going to be based on how long they have been sober, how long they have been incarcerated—different things like that to help with that transition back into the community,” McGee said.
American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) assessments will be used, was well, she said.
“We will do assessments within the jail,” McGee said. “We’ll be doing assessments to make recommendations for what kind of treatment that an individual may need.”
ASAM assessments help in six different dimensions of a patient’s life, McGee said.
Medically assisted treatment will be available, as well.
“Medically assisted treatment consists of vivitrol, sublocade, suboxone for us,” she said. “There are other options out there, but that is what we provide.”
Real Hope Behavioral Health also offers general mental health services to the public.
“We don’t just offer treatment for substance use disorder,” McGee said. “We also offer general mental health treatment: Anxiety, depression, everyday stress tolerance; things like that because our staff (are) master-level clinicians who are trained in mental health treatment and co-occurring disorders.”
Magistrate Rick Hostetler believes the partnership with Isiah House and Real Hope Behavioral Health is another “tool in the toolbox to help our community.”
“What impressed me the most about the Isaiah House and the behavioral health group here … is their wholeness approach,” Hostetler said. “They take that holistic approach. They are concerned about jobs. … They look at a wide range of things (so) people can become productive citizens again.”
Broyles is looking forward to working with Real Hope in providing services and opportunities to inmates, he said.
“I think it is a tremendous opportunity for the inmates that we have that have addiction issues to make a real change—a real positive change—in their life,” Broyles said.