Matthew Palmer, along with his producing partner Brian Gagliardi, created a project that brought “ultimate collaboration” to a team of “50-ish” filmmakers. Their documentary film, “This Land” is a “visual mosaic” of Election Day 2020 and what was happening across the country Nov. 4, 2020.
The film follows seven people or families from different parts of the country, sharing their experiences and conversations on an important day in America, while also giving a glimpse of what is happening in almost every state with clips that coalesce.
“About a year before filming, maybe a year-and-a-half, before filming, we’re like, ‘let’s find seven people who are maybe not in the news every day—not those types of people—but, just every day people that have a story to tell,” Palmer said.
Production of the film took place mid-pandemic, he said. And though the film is set on Election Day, “This Land” is not meant to be a political film.
“The film isn’t about, necessarily, the actual politics of the moment. It is more about the quiet lives of those outside of that,” Palmer said.
“This Land” is about the human experience, he said. Everyone is represented.
“(‘This Land’ is) very much, just ‘fly on the wall;’ ‘a slice of life;’ ‘a tapestry of moments,’ ” he said. “It is almost an art film more than it is a true documentary.”
Documentaries are more of an experience for Palmer.
“(‘Hale County’ and ‘Hottest August’) are probably some of the bigger influences,” Palmer said. “It’s almost like they don’t talk about any specific issues, but the issues are adjacent. They are kind of being explored through these human moments.”
Palmer and Gagliardi have been collaborating on film projects for several years. Their film, “One Week in April” took them across the country, Gagliardi said. That showed the team how different some parts of the country are.
“When we finished up that project, we started playing around with different ideas, and how to shed light on how incredible, and how bizarre it is to live in a country that has all of these different viewpoints and perspectives,” he said.
“One of the key references for me (and the film) was this photographer, Robert Frank, (who) has this phonebook called, ’The American,’ (which) I absolutely love, and I felt (it) was just such—flipping through the book you get this sense of place, and it makes me feel something.
“I kind of used that as a reference (when) Matt and I were talking, that’s what we hope to do with the film—essentially create a visual mosaic of a place, and that place being the United States.”
The production, though stressful, was very rewarding.
“It was the craziest production I’ll probably ever be a part of, and I think it was so fulfilling,” Gagliardi said.
To gather such a diverse group of filmmakers for a project of this scale, producers took to social media reaching followers and filmmakers all over the country.
“The amount of people that responded and were interested on the project was such an energy boost to be like, ‘I think we’re on to something here,’ ” he said.
Gagliardi and Palmer were intentional in technical specs for the film, creating a production bible for filmmakers, but Gagliardi also noted one rule: there are no rules when shooting.
“One of the key rules (on production of ’This Land’) was, ‘these are guidelines, but there are no rules,’ ” Gagliardi said. “ ‘We want to see what you are feeling and seeing on this day.’ ”
Experiencing the collaboration of the project made Gagliardi “appreciate this country even more.”
“People (were a part of the project because) they wanted to show their town; they wanted to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” he said. “It was just an absolutely bizarre and crazy—such a satisfying sort of thing.”
“This Land” premiered at Big Sky, a film festival in Montana and producers are still in talks for distribution.
Casey Tackett, a local Kentucky filmmaker, contributed to the film.
“At the end of the day, we did it and I’m very proud of what we were able to do with a team of fifty plus,” Gagliardi said.