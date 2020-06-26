A unique dual-brand hotel is under construction on Cherry Blossom Way and is scheduled to open March 2021.
Sleep Inn & Mainstay Suites will feature two hotels under one roof with 71-rooms available. Ground has been broken at 407 Cherry Blossom Way on the north side of Exit 129. The hotel is developed and managed by Thoroughbred Hospitality Group (THG).
The hotel will feature complimentary breakfast, fiber-optic Wi-Fi, a large meeting facility, an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor patio with grills, electric car charging and an onsite laundry facility.
“We are excited to enter the Georgetown community and offer a fresh, contemporary hotel that is designed for the hard-working people that frequent this community — all at an affordable price,” said Ameet Patel, managing partner for THG.
MainStay Suites is an extended stay hotel while Sleep Inn features modern rooms for today’s traveler.
