Possibility of a new playground at Ed Davis Park was discussed at the Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation meeting Monday evening.
Renderings were given to members of the board during the meeting.
“The total playground price is $478,568. Our budget is $500,000,” Scott County Parks and Recreation Director Kim Rice said.
The city will be paying $250,000 while the grant that Parks and Recreation received pays the remaining $250,000, Rice said.
“We’re not actually going to be paying for (the playground) until it’s installed,” Rice said. “But we want to hold our pricing at $478,568.”
On May 1, pricing will go up for this particular playground with the difference being $23,928, Rice said. That would put the playground above the allotted budget.
At $478,568, the remaining $21,432 from the budget for Parks and Recreation will go to fixing drainage issues around where the playground will be built, she said.
All playgrounds outside of one are made by Miracle Playground Systems, Rice said. The only park that is not Miracle is Suffoletta Memorial.
“We looked at moving (the playground) higher on the hill (at Ed Davis Park) where the playground used to be, but there’s not enough space,” Rice said. The department has moved the site down the hill to allow room for the playground.
Earlier in the meeting, Rice, in her director’s report, gave an update as to more potential development.
“We had an inter-local meeting with both the city and the county a couple weeks ago, and I will let you know that we talked about multiple large capital development projects that they are considering running through our budget,” she said.
They are awaiting the city and county to finalize next year’s budget.
“I’m very excited about the direction our community is moving, with the support of the city council, the mayor, fiscal court and the judge,” Rice said. “I’m optimistic about parks in our communities.”
In other business:
— Discussed AEDs to be implemented at Scott County parks
— Heard a disciplinary appeal
— Set FFA rental rate to $110
— Went over claims awareness from Kentucky League of Cities (KLC)
— Nominated Andrea Giusti to Secretary of Park and Recreation
— Assessed chlorine bids for pools at the Pavilion