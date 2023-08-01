Scott County Schools is slated to welcome several new faces in administrative positions for the upcoming academic year.
Following a call for input made to community members and staff made by SCS on Facebook on July 5, David Naylor was named principal of Southern Elementary on the social media platform. Naylor formerly served as principal of Richmond’s Model Lab School, said the post.
Naylor received a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State, a master’s degree from South Florida University, and a certificate in education administration from Eastern Kentucky University, the post continues.
“I am deeply honored and excited to join the Southern Elementary School family as the new principal. During the interview process, I was impressed with the passion, commitment, and joy each of the SBDM members shared about the amazing school community,” Naylor was quoted in the post.
Damon Stefanic will also return to Garth Elementary, a decision made public through Facebook in late May. Stefanic, formerly the district’s human resources director, returned to the position effective July 1, the May 31 post stated.
“My time at Central Office has been rewarding and I have learned a lot in this position but I miss the students, staff, and community at Garth,” Stefanic was quoted as saying. “When the role of principal came open, I knew there was no other place I’d rather be.”
In the central office, Crystal Hord is taking over Stefanic’s former role as the director of human resources. A Scott County native and graduate of Scott County High School, Hord has received degrees in elementary education and human resources from Morehead State University and the University of Louisville, another post said.
Former assistant principal of Stamping Ground Elementary Wendy Holbrook was also announced to take the role of assessment and achievement coordinator in a May 19 Facebook post.
Holbrook received both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University and “she has held numerous leadership positions for SCS including professional development trainer and Response to Intervention (RtI) program support,” the post stated.
“I am honored to be chosen as the Assessment and Achievement Coordinator for SCS.” Holbrook was quoted as saying “As a Scott County graduate, teacher, and administrator, I am incredibly proud of our district and look forward to serving in this new way.”
Students and staff are scheduled to return to school across the district on Wednesday, August 16.