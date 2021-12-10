A new Christian Academy opened its doors this past September. Freedom Christian Academy is located in Pioneer Plaza and currently serves 11 students.
“We do the ACE—Accelerated Christian Education—program, which is fully accredited,” said Director Tracy Mitchell.
Core skills like, science, math, reading, writing are all taught in the program.
“They have score keys,” Mitchell said. “They get to correct their own mistakes. They get to look and actually score their own work with monitors to serve as making sure they are doing it correctly.”
Having been through this form of education herself, Mitchell felt led to start up Freedom Christian Academy so students could have a Christian education.
“I graduated from this program,” she said. “I graduated high school with this program. I did the same schooling.”
Mitchell looks for the school to grow, eventually having a new building, sports teams, etc.
“It is fully legit,” Mitchell said. “It is fully accredited. I turn in all the academic records at the end of the year to ACE and they issue me out a high school diploma for anybody that has graduated the 12th-grade.”
Parents pay for the books, which are under $500, she said. Tuition is $200 per child, with siblings getting a discount and enrollment cost is $150.
“I love what I do,” Mitchell said.