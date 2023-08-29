William “Bill” Pauley, who was sworn in as city attorney at the Aug. 14 Georgetown city council meeting, is no longer in that position. Mayor Burney Jenkins addressed the issue briefly at the Aug. 28 council meeting. 

“It became apparent that this new hire was not a good fit for the city and upon recommendation from the director of human resources, the employment relationship ended effective Aug. 21,” Jenkins said. 

