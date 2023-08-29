William “Bill” Pauley, who was sworn in as city attorney at the Aug. 14 Georgetown city council meeting, is no longer in that position. Mayor Burney Jenkins addressed the issue briefly at the Aug. 28 council meeting.
“It became apparent that this new hire was not a good fit for the city and upon recommendation from the director of human resources, the employment relationship ended effective Aug. 21,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins declined to elaborate on the reasons for the firing as it is a personnel issue. Pauley could not be reached for comment, this story will be updated if more information becomes available. There is not a specific timeline for when another city attorney will be appointed, Jenkins said.
“We are going to get a list of good qualified candidates and then go from there,” Jenkins said.
Pauley had replaced Devon Golden, who was sworn in as the city's chief administrative officer at the Aug. 14 meeting.