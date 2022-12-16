A second rate increase proposal for Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services was presented to the Georgetown City Council Monday, although the council took no action.
The new proposal calls for a lower rate increase the first year, but ultimately ends up at the same place — with a 62.5 percent increase over a three year period. The first proposal called for a 61 percent rate increase over a two-year period.
GMWSS and NewGen Strategies and Solutions presented the alternative proposal based upon a plan by council member David Lusby, who said his plan lowered the monthly interest rate on the bond financing from about $600,000 to about $60,000. Lusby suggested GMWSS take out a construction-type loan in which money is drawn as needed, not all at once the first proposal suggested.
“We get to the same place, just over a longer period of time,” said the NewGen representative as he explained the new proposal. NewGen Strategies and Solutions has developed the latest GMWSS rate study to prepare for bond financing of the utility’s capital projects, including the construction of WWTP One.
The original rate hike plan called for a 39 percent increase the first year, followed by 19 percent increase, or a 61 percent increase over a two-year period. The final three years of the five-year plan would include a five percent increases each year. The original plan called for the rate increase to begin Jan. 1, 2022, and start showing up in customer bills with the February statements.
The plan presented Monday would have a 19 percent increase each of the first three years with six percent increases the final two years. This latest plan is based upon implementing the rate increase March 1, 2022, and start showing up in the April statements.
The Monday council meeting stretched five hours, included a 90-minute executive session on “pending litigation”, featured words between the mayor and a council member while another council member threatened to walk out, all over the proposed GMWSS rate increase.
In the end, the council voted unanimously to seek a “Special Examination” by the Kentucky Office of Public Audits of GMWSS. Mayor Tom Prather emphasized this would be a special examination — not an audit — but it would be up to the state auditor to determine if any such investigation was needed.
The special examination request was the extent of the council’s action regarding the originally proposed 61 percent rate increase over two years by GMWSS. The council had held first reading on the proposal, but second reading was not scheduled or held during the Monday meeting. Typically, the city council cancels the last meeting in December, although no such action was taken Monday, so it is unknown if the council will meet again this year.
“This council will not take any action on the rate increase proposal,” Prather said multiple times during the meeting.
The terms of Prather and three council members — Tammy Lusby-Mitchell, David Lusby and Karen Tingle-Sames — end Dec. 31, 2022, which means mayor-elect Burney Jenkins and new council members Alonzo Allen, Sonja Brent and Millie Conway will join returning council members, Willow Hambrick, Greg Hampton, Connie Tackett, Todd Stone and Mark Showalter will take on the proposal early next year.
Even so, all Lexington TV stations positioned cameras to capture the drama.
Over a dozen citizens criticized, questioned, challenged and a couple even praised the council over GMWSS’s rate proposal and the actions that led the city to this point.
For the most part the council listened quietly and intently, with only occasional responses to statements or questions.
The actual rate increase proposal was often lost in the public’s challenge to the city to investigate GMWSS and GRW Engineering for errors that officials have said led to the need for the rate increase. GRW Engineering made some design errors in the structural plans of Waste Water Treatment Plant One (WWTP One) which forced an almost six-month shut down of the plant’s construction.
Later an interest miscalculation in a 2019 rate study, of which GRW Engineering was the primary contractor using Environmental Rate Consultants (ERC) as subcontractor, was discovered resulting in the failure to account for a number of interest payments on the WWTP One bond payments. While GMWSS did not actually lose money because of the rate study, the utility must now find the revenue to pay the bond interest going forward — which amounts to about $30.5 million, officials said.
Outgoing council member Tingle-Sames sought help from Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, to seek an investigation of GMWSS and drafted a resolution to present to the council.
Prather called Tingle-Sames’ resolution “hateful,” and offered a different resolution. Tingle-Sames answered by saying she was simply doing what the public had requested and she felt a broader investigation was needed than what was described in the alternative resolution. Following the executive session, Prather and Tingle-Sames agreed on a resolution seeking a special examination and the council unanimously agreed. Prather added the GMWSS Board of Commissioners had previously approached him seeking such an investigation in order to answer any questions the public may have and to restore trust in the board’s actions.
GMWSS and the City of Georgetown have annual audits by the state auditor which are public and can be examined, Prather said. This state auditor is monitoring the situation and they will determine if a special examination is necessary, Prather said. The resolution drafted by the council is a formality and will likely have little influence on the state auditor’s ultimate decision whether or not to investigate GMWSS, Prather said.
“That will be entirely (the state auditor’s) decision,” the mayor said.
Council member Mark Showalter said he was frustrated that, “95 percent of the information I know,” has come from the News-Graphic and threatened to walk out of the meeting.
The mayor also addressed concerns GMWSS would run out of money by May if the rate increase is not passed.
“The monthly operational funs are not in jeopardy,” Prather said. “This project (construction of WWTP One) is what is causing the financial stress.”
In a News-Graphic open records request, GMWSS General Manager Chase Azevedo agreed.
“GMWSS will utilize all the existing interim financing from Bond Anticipation No. 2 for payment of construction invoices between March and June of 2023,” he said. “Before that time, additional interim financing or permanent financing through the issuance of bonds is anticipated to be required.
“Day-to-day operations remain fully funded based on the current rate structure.”