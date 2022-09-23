Georgetown Community Hospital held its second groundbreaking in less than a month, and those in attendance received a surprise announcement that a fourth grocery store is coming to town.

Parkview Medical Plaza will anchor roughly a 20-acre campus that will eventually include restaurants, banks and other businesses, including the Germany-based grocery store Aldi, said C.J. May, developer. The hospital will lease about 30,000 sq. ft. of the 45,000 sq. ft. building for badly needed space for doctors and hospital services, said Cliff Wilson, hospital CEO. 

