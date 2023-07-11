Georgetown’s iconic downtown restaurant, Fava’s, is under new ownership and management.
Its new name is officially, “Fava’s 1910 Diner,” one of the signals the restaurant will embrace its historical roots while also looking at the future,’ said new owner Steven Wiglesworth along with his partner Harold Dean Jessie.
“It was first opened in 1910,” Wiglesworth said. The restaurant is among the oldest in Kentucky, Jessie said.
“I have heard it is the fifth oldest restaurant in the state,” he said.
The purchase was finalized in June, but owning Fava’s was a dream the two have pursued for 10 years.
“It is the most important business downtown as far as Georgetown maintaining its history,” Jessie said. “My memories of Fava’s are from when I was two or three years old. So, half of Fava’s life has been my life.
“This is also about downtown Georgetown. If Fava’s does well, then downtown Georgetown does well — including other restaurants. Everybody benefits. We want to bring people downtown.”
There have already been a number of subtle changes in the restaurant, but one thing will not change, Jessie said. Former owner Jeni Gruchow, who passed away in 2014, created an atmosphere the new owners hope to emulate.
“We will be using all of Jeni’s recipes,” Jessie said. “We are building upon the legacy and foundation of the previous owners — Jeni Gruchow and later, Jon (Gruchow). Good, home-cooked country food — Jeni’s food.
“Jeni created a sense of community through this restaurant. People felt at home. That’s what we want to do. We want people to feel wanted and to come here, feel comfortable and have good food. We get a fair amount of travelers and tourists who have heard about Fava’s, but we want local people to feel welcome too.”
While Jessie and Wiglesworth are embracing the past, they have big plans for the future. Almost immediately, a new pie refrigerator was purchased and placed near the front door with slices of the restaurant’s home-baked pies by pie baker Bobby Dolin.
“We can’t make enough banana creme pies,” Wiglesworth said with a laugh.
Plans are to expand the kitchen, eventually take out the counter and expand size of the restaurant. A new menu will be released in about six weeks, Wigglesworth said.
“At one time, the restaurant also included an upstairs,” Jessie said. Currently, upstairs is the residence for the owners, but the dining area may eventually take over that area, he said. Following Christmas, the restaurant will close for a week or so as it receives new paint, flooring, furniture and fixtures.
“But we plan to keep the atmosphere,” Jessie said. Customers are encouraged to share their thoughts on the restaurant, he said.
“We are going to listen to our customers,” he said.
Plans for a new catering service is also under way, said Wiglesworth.
“The pandemic really hurt the catering business,” he said. “We want to bring it back.”
Customers are asked to share their Fava story, which will be framed and placed on the walls as part the decor. The stories will be compiled and published in a book that will be distributed to children so they can understand the restaurant’s part in Georgetown’s history, Jessie said.
“The most important thing of this business is its legacy and the history of the community,” Jessie said. “This business will be here long after we are gone. Right now, we want the young people to understand the importance of our history.
“They are our legacy,” Jessie said pointing to his two grandchildren seated nearby.
The restaurant has changed its hours, including expanding hours on Sunday. The restaurant is now open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday and from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Jessie and Wiglesworth are known as entrepreneurs. They have owned several businesses and most recently purchased the former First Baptist Church and renovated it into a residence, which was recently sold.
“We each have a corporate management background,” Jessie said. “We know what we are doing. This is going to be exciting and good for everyone. We want to be a big part of downtown Georgetown. We want people to come downtown. If Fava’s grows, downtown Georgetown grows.”