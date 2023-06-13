The Georgetown Police Department is launching a new program this week called, “Are You OK?” The program focuses on the well being of the elderly and/or disabled.
Citizens Police Academy Alumni, Public Information Officer Ryan Hill, or recruits may call those in the program to assess if there is a need to be addressed.
“They may get a phone call from one of them just checking to see if they are okay,” said Georgetown Police Chief Darin Allgood. “If the answer is yes, the applicant, or the person, they can just hang up, go on about their day. But, if there is a concern or if the person calling can detect that there is a response needed then we’ll go out there.”
The program is aimed at those 65 or older living alone in the city, or anyone with a “condition that requires them to be confined to a residence,” Allgood said. Exceptions may be made upon age or limited family contact.
The applicant must have a working phone.
“(This is) just another way that we are trying to do community policing,” Allgood said. “Trying to reach out and take care of our community. Be there to support them. Help them any way we can.”
To apply, call Community Officer Ryan Hill at the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7826.