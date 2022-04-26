A new Scott County High School and athletic complex will likely take a huge step forward in mid May.
That’s when bids will be opened for the school to be built on the 80 acres located on the final leg of the bypass between Long Lick Pike and US 25.
The SCHS project was delayed by the pandemic, and since then a shortage of supplies along with the rising cost of those supplies has delayed other large projects, including construction of a middle school in Fayette County, which was indefinitely postponed months ago due to high bids.
“Everyone is waiting to see what happens with Scott County,” said Tony Thomas, project architect.
The bids will be opened at 2 p.m. May 17, but there will be a pre-bid construction meeting this week on April 28 at 10 a.m., Thomas said.
“Everybody is sitting back, and wanting to see what Scott County’s bid will be,” Thomas said. “It is really in your best interest to go ahead and see what the bids are.”
Architectural drawings are competed, archaeological testings have been conducted and the project is ready to proceed provided the bids are manageable, he said. If the bids are acceptable, the contractors should be able to start right away. The project would likely take about two years to complete, he said.
“A few weeks ago, Scott County finally got the permit to construct,” Thomas said.
An area where a home once stood has been located on part of the property, and that portion will be excavated and any items will be kept, he said. It is not considered historical, so it should not hinder the construction, and the school system will have the rights to anything recovered.
“It is a very small area, and hopefully the archaeological excavation will be done before the contractors are ready to start,” Thomas said. “There should not be any overlap, but if there is, it is a small area and should not slow anything. There’s 79-and-a-half acres they can still work on, so it should not delay anything.”
There are few large school-related construction projects in Kentucky due to the pandemic, but more recently because of the rising costs of materials and the reluctance of vendors who provide equipment and supplies, such as food services, to provide costs. This equipment will not be needed for months or a year, so the vendors are unsure what the costs will actually be at the time they are needed, so they are not bidding, Thomas said.
“That’s the biggest problem,” Thomas said. “Take a project like ours, which is a two-year project. Some of those materials and equipment will not be needed for a year or more out. Nobody’s giving contractors solid prices. Manufacturers and vendors are not giving contractors solid prices they will hold. Sometimes they are telling contractors they will hold for only 60 days.
“The price of wood has come back down. Steel has come back down. But vendors have not been able to hold the price for something like a piece of kitchen equipment, because it may take four months to even get your kitchen equipment manufactured or started. But we won’t need that for 20 months.”
There has been some consideration for storage of equipment for the new school. Among items that could be manufactured early and stored would be kitchen equipment, HVAC equipment, light fixtures, etc.
“This could be way to say, Look manufacturers, we’re going to check your shop drawings now. Get us your shop drawings, we’ll check them, build them and we’ll store them, you don’t have to worry about your price down the line,” Thomas said.
Storing might enable construction to proceed quicker by eliminating lead time waits, said Superintendent Billy Parker.
“If we can get those early, store them, it could reduce lead time, wait time and save money in the long run,” he said.
Board member Susan Duncan praised the idea of storage as the SCHS project has been delayed too long.
“I appreciate all the creativity to make this happen,” she said. “The last thing we want to do is pull the rug out from under this project.”
mike scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.