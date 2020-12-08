The Scott County Board of Education tabled a vote postponing the opening of the new Scott County High School to August 2024 during its monthly meeting Thursday night.
The board was scheduled to vote on a document that would inform the Kentucky Department of Education of the intent to start the project. The document lays out the cost estimates for the project.
Dr. Kevin Hub, superintendent of Scott County Schools, said the move was the “fiscally responsible” thing for the school board to do.
“We’ve got several economic unknowns,” he said. “We don’t know what the state budget is going to look like, we don’t know how that state budget is going to impact the Scott County budget. By waiting a few months, we’ll have a better picture.”
Initially, construction on the new high school was scheduled to break ground in July 2021, with an opening date estimated in August 2023. The changes move the construction start date to September 2021 with an August 2024 opening date. Dr. Hub said this change will actually give construction more time, which is a silver lining.
“A one-year delay in the opening of the building allows us to delay the construction up to nine months,” he said. “Instead of us starting next week, we’ll start this coming fall. That will actually give us extra time and the likelihood of it opening finished is higher.”
Diana Brooker, school board member, was the first to bring up tabling the vote for a later time. She said the additional year of fiscal information from the COVID-19 pandemic will be helpful moving forward with the project.
“I think we have a little bit of concern in regards to the state of COVID-19 throughout our schools, county and country,” Brooker said. “We just need things to stabilize as far as pricing goes until our economic situation settles down.”
Brooker added that she would like to keep an eye on the “residential world and what we’re seeing as far as supply and demand” moving forward.
However because of the source of the financing for the project, Dr. Hub said most of the finances for the project will remain untouched.
“The bulk of financing of the project is money not impacted by the pandemic,” he said. “Those are restricted building funds that can only be used for new construction, renovations or maintenance.”
Dr. Hub said the community should not worry about the plans moving forward and the board will likely vote on the tabled document during a February work session, along with the schematics and design of the project.
“Nobody in the community should think that there’s any question from me or the board that we will move forward on this project,” he said.
So far, Dr. Hub said the schematics and site plan are already completed, and the design team has worked with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to “make sure that our draft site plan is in align with all the considerations of those agencies.”
Dr. Hub said the decision will have “zero impact” on students, faculty and staff.
“We’re simply rebuilding from scratch a high school that already exists,” he said.
However, the school board is keeping in mind the current state of things in regards to the pandemic moving forward.
“We’re always cognizant of day-to-day and week-to-week changes that happen due to the pandemic,” he said.
The new school will be constructed near Long Lick Pike on the new bypass extension and will accommodate approximately 1,500 students.
Other notes from Thursday’s Board of Education meeting:
— One district-wide school nurse position was created
— Emergency certifications for the social studies teacher position at Great Crossing High School and the Gateway to Technology teacher at Scott County Middle School were approved
— The 2021-2022 school calendar was approved
— The annual board meeting schedule for 2021 was approved
— A University of Kentucky doctoral research project for Calah Ford was approved
— Approved renewal of the athletic trainer contract of 2021-2022 school year
— Approved Great Crossing High School SkillsUSA fee
— Declared items as surplus
— Approved current bills
