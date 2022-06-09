The Scott County Board of Education was expected to approve a bid not to exceed $93 million towards building the new Scott County High School during a special called meeting last night. If so, work on the project could begin as soon as next week with plans for the new school to be ready for students by August 2024.
The $93 million projection is about $11 million less than the original bids which were opened mid-May. Meetings with Georgetown Municipal Water & Sewer Services, architects, contractors and others intimately involved in the project enabled the costs to be whittled down, said Superintendent Billy Parker.
“They would propose some things, we would propose some things,” Parker said. “It proved to be very beneficial.”
The changes from the original plans should not be noticeable, Parker said. He noted the upper bleachers in Great Crossing High School gymnasium are fixed, and the plans called for a similar situation at the new Scott County High School.
“Those fixed bleachers cost $700,000 when we built Great Crossing, but the projected cost for the exact same bleachers at Scott County was $1.7 million,” Parker said. “Fortunately, our contractors came up with a way we can anchor the bleachers into concrete, saving us about $1 million. We removed a parking lot that will not be needed immediately, raised the elevation in one area by two feet, which meant we did not have to blast rock.
“We attacked this with a mission to make changes people would never notice. And we will still come out of this with a state-of-the-art building.”
The $93 million is for construction of the new school and does not include soft costs such as furniture and equipment. The projected costs also do not include a full athletic complex, which remains in the plans, Parker said.
“There were state provisions that would not allow athletic facilities to be paid with funds earmarked for school facilities, but for years it was done anyway,” Parker said. “We included the athletic complex in our plans for Great Crossing and they were approved. We presented an exact same plan for Scott County and the Kentucky Department of Education said, ‘no, you can’t do that.’
“We did not understand. I met with them and explained that our community would not understand why it was approved for one school and not another. We eventually received a waiver, but that cost about three months in time and we had to go ahead with the plans for the school facilities. The athletic complex will eventually follow, but it may be awhile before those plans are ready.”
For a comparison, Great Crossing High School, including the athletic complex, was built for about $81 million in construction costs with another $11 million for soft expenses such as equipment and furniture. The new Scott County High School, without the athletic complex, is projected at a cost “not to exceed $93 million,” with soft costs will likely reach about $104 million, Parker said.
Even at that, the school system is well positioned to handle the project financially, he said.
“As of Friday, our bonding capacity is $145-$146 million, so this will not cripple us,” Parker said. “And we’ll be able to do this with no tax increase. It is a blessing that we continue to see the benefits of the nickel tax (which was approved by voters several years ago).
“Most communities are not able to build a new high school in a generation. We are fortunate that we’ll be able to build two new high schools and positively impact a generation of students.”
A school budget is comprised of revenue from multiple sources including local, state and federal funds. Each of these revenue sources are earmarked for specific purposes, for example, funds earmarked for construction cannot be used for general fund purposes, such as payroll, Parker said.
The existing Scott County High School building will eventually be used to house Scott County Middle School. Plans are incomplete as to when that transition will take place, but much will depend upon the progress made with the new construction.
“It is possible the renovations needed for the current high school building could be done over a summer, but we are no where near making those plans yet,” Parker said.
The new SCHS project has been delayed for over a year by a series of issues including the pandemic, the discovery of an old homestead and the Corps of Engineers developing plans to preserve a pond on site. But it now appears the project is ready to proceed, he said.
“Once the board approves the plans, we can roll,” Parker said. “Truthfully, they could start work on the site next week. We’ve been talking about this project well over a year. We are still shooting to open school August 2024.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.