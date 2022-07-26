schs

Artist rendering of the  new Scott County High School.

 Image Courtesy of Clotfelter/Samokar

The reality that Scott County High School may soon have a new home drew closer with artist renderings presented to the school board, and new work on the site has actually begun.

In an earlier meeting, the Scott County Board of Education approved the SCHS project, but during last Thursday’s meeting the board approved some changes required by the Kentucky Department of Education. The architects, Clotfelter/Samokar, also provided drawings and photographs for the new school, which will eventually serve some 1,500 students.

