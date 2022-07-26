The reality that Scott County High School may soon have a new home drew closer with artist renderings presented to the school board, and new work on the site has actually begun.
In an earlier meeting, the Scott County Board of Education approved the SCHS project, but during last Thursday’s meeting the board approved some changes required by the Kentucky Department of Education. The architects, Clotfelter/Samokar, also provided drawings and photographs for the new school, which will eventually serve some 1,500 students.
The new SCHS will include a 21st Century Media Center, a Career Technology Education wing with labs for multiple career pathways, a school store and a lunch area equipped to serve restaurant-quality foods.
The new SCHS is projected to be ready to open for the fall 2024 school year.
In mid-May, bids for the new school were opened, soaring to more than $104 million for just the school — well above the $81 million that built Great Crossing High School, which included an athletic complex. The school and contractors have been actively negotiating changes and early projects is some $11 million has been shaved from the initial bid. Superintendent Billy Parker specifically mentioned Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services for its advice regarding plumbing and sewer lines, which played a big role in the reduction of projected costs.
The new school will be located on the bypass between Long Lick Pike and U.S. 25 at Delaplain Road. Land is now being excavated and work is under way.
While the projected costs for the new SCHS are substantially higher than for Great Crossing High School, that is what the market requires, said Superintendent Billy Parker. He noted that earlier this year, Fayette County cancelled construction on a school due to high bids. Plans have since resumed for the Fayette County school and construction estimates are as much as 49 percent higher than the original bids.
“The main thing COVID taught me is that our community is over putting our lives on hold until things are normal,” he said. “Putting this project on hold until things get better — I would be curious what board members in Fayette County might say about this issue. Is the cost of this project, even with negotiations, higher than we hoped? Certainly, but we have engaged in the process, the right way, and we have gotten the price down to within a range that we are seeing in the market.”
The school system is well positioned to manage the new construction costs with a bonding capacity of $145-$146 million, Parker said. While costs are up, so are interest rates, and construction funds not in immediate use can be invested, possibly generating as much as $2 million for the project, he said.
A school budget is composed of revenue from multiple sources including local, state and federal funds. Each of these revenue sources are earmarked for specific purposes, for example, funds earmarked for construction cannot be used for general fund purposes, such as payroll, Parker said.
The existing Scott County High School building will eventually be used to house Scott County Middle School. Plans are incomplete as to when that transition will take place, but much will depend upon the progress made with the new construction.
“It is possible the renovations needed for the current high school building could be done over a summer, but we are no where near making those plans, yet,” Parker said.
The school board approved several other capital projects, as well:
—New windows and restroom renovations were approved for Garth Elementary School.
—The athletic complex at Georgetown Middle School will receive a new scoreboard, concession stand, restrooms, press box and bleachers.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.