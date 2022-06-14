Calling the decision “historic,” Scott County superintendent Billy Parker set the stage as the Scott County Board of Education unanimously approved the start of what will eventually become the new Scott County High School.
The school board authorized Parker to enter into an interim $200,000 contract with D. W. Wilburn, Inc. that would start the process against a bid “not to exceed $93 million” to formally start towards construction of a facility that will serve some 1,500 students. The room was filled with SCHS teachers and administration who applauded the decision.
The school is projected to be ready for the start of school in August 2024.
“This day has been a long time coming,” Parker said in his introduction.
As Parker noted, this has not been an easy process. At first, the pandemic delayed seeking bids as schools and businesses shut down. Then the Kentucky Department of Education rejected the plans that included the athletic complex, stating state law prohibited using capital funds for athletics. Parker argued similar plans had been for the construction of Great Crossing, he was told the law had been in place for years but was now going to be enforced.
A waiver was eventually granted by the KDE for the athletic complex, but not before it had been removed in order for the remainder of the project to be submitted for bid. Plans for the athletic complex will be submitted for bid later. Haggling over the athletic complex cost the project three-to-four months, Parker said.
In mid-May, bids for the new school were opened, soaring to more than $104 million for just the school — well above the $81 million that built Great Crossing High School, which included an athletic complex.
“I still remember when we opened bids for Great Crossing high School — less than five years ago, on Aug. 17, 2017,” Parker said. “We opened bids at a board meeting that very night, just four-and-a-half hours later on a project that came in higher than projected.
“This time around, there were some differences. The biggest difference being we had but one bid. And that bid was so high it could not be considered. But the bid was provided by a contractor with whom we have a very positive working relationship. And because we engaged in negotiations to explore if it was even possible to get to a point where we could consider accepting a bid. It has been 23 long days since the bid opening for the new Scott County High School. A lot of work has been done by a lot of people to bring a negotiated bid to the table that I could feel comfortable recommending to the board.”
Georgetown Municipal Water & Sewer Services played an instrumental role in helping reduce the costs, Parker said. Through talks, the depth of some excavation was reduced, changing the requirements for pipes. Architects and contractors poured through the plans and identified other changes eventually reducing the projected construction costs by more than $11 million.
While the projected costs for the new SCHS are substantially higher than for Great Crossing High School, but it is what the market requires, Parker said. He noted that earlier this year, Fayette County cancelled construction on an elementary school due to high bids. Plans have since resumed for the Fayette County school and it is expected to be even higher than the original bid which was rejected for costs, so delaying is not an option.
“The main thing COVID taught me is that our community is over putting our lives on hold until things are normal,” he said. “Putting this project on hold until things get better — I would be curious what board members in Fayette County might say about this issue. Is the cost of this project, even with negotiations, higher than we hoped? Certainly, but we have engaged in the process, the right way, and we have gotten the price down to within a range that we are seeing in the market.”
The “historic” note is Scott County will be constructing its second high school in seven years — a feat almost unheard of, Parker said. He noted in 1994, after residents rejected a tax increase, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky agreed to prepay taxes for 10 years to enable a new Scott County High School to be built.
“How fortunate we are today compared to those times,” Parker said. “Most school boards go generations without the opportunity to build ever build a new high school during their tenure. Some school boards go generations without the opportunity to build even one high school in their community. But the nickel tax that was levied five years ago, in addition to construction of Creekside Elementary School, the Georgetown Middle School addition, the Stamping Ground Elementary addition, the energy-savings measures completed districtwide through our energy-savings project, the Northern Elementary re-roofing project purchase of property for the construction of elementary school 10 and the forward-thinking — our community is blessed to have the potential tonight for our fiscally responsible board to continue marching down the path towards not just one new high school in Great Crossing High School, but a second new high school in a new Scott County High School.
“This would result in all of our high school students having the chance to one day graduate from one of two A-1 high schools with first-class facilities.”
The school system is well positioned to manage the new construction costs with a bonding capacity of $145 to $146 million, Parker said. While costs are up, so are interest rates, and construction funds not in immediate use can be invested, possibly generating as much as $2 million for the project, he said.
A school budget is composed of revenue from multiple sources including local, state and federal funds. Each of these revenue sources are earmarked for specific purposes, for example, funds earmarked for construction cannot be used for general fund purposes, such as payroll, Parker said.
The existing Scott County High School building will eventually be used to house Scott County Middle School. Plans are incomplete as to when that transition will take place, but much will depend upon the progress made with the new construction.
“It is possible the renovations needed for the current high school building could be done over a summer, but we are nowhere near making those plans, yet,” Parker said.
