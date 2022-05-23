A new website, designed by WEDCO District Health Department, gives residents insight into the social and economic drivers of health in its Community Health Assessment (CHA).
The comprehensive assessment takes the conversation beyond disease outcomes and explores the relationship between environment, behaviors, illness, and length of life.
The interactive website gives the community access to over 75 health data indicators and helps residents stay informed about what is happening in their neighborhood. The graphs and maps are available for public download.
WEDCO District Health Department is a nationally accredited agency that serves Harrison, Nicholas and Scott counties. WEDCO says their mission is “to be a voice, partner and leader in building stronger, healthier and safer communities for all where we live, work and play.”
The “Caring for Our Community Coalition,” comprised of community partners who help to develop WEDCO’s five year strategic plan, gathered community level data through surveys, reviewed the results and based the strategic goals and objectives outlined in the CHA on the needs and opportunities in the communities served by WEDCO.
For more information, contact Terrice May at WEDCO, 300 E. Washington Street, Georgetown KY 40324, phone 502-735-4533 or email terrice.may@ky.gov.