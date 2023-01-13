Of all the resolutions we love/hate to make each new year, a resolution to read more is probably more enjoyable than that new diet or hot workout at the gym. Any sort of reading is good, of course, but reading for pleasure, especially fiction, has great benefits. 

Immersed in a novel, our brain experiences the written adventures the same as if we were actually participating, which fires up all sorts of helpful neurons. According to “The Case of Reading Fiction” in the Harvard Business Review, reading fiction also helps develop higher empathy and the ability to keep an open mind while searching for options, which are skills that make our interactive world a better place too. 

Tags

Recommended for you