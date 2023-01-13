Of all the resolutions we love/hate to make each new year, a resolution to read more is probably more enjoyable than that new diet or hot workout at the gym. Any sort of reading is good, of course, but reading for pleasure, especially fiction, has great benefits.
Immersed in a novel, our brain experiences the written adventures the same as if we were actually participating, which fires up all sorts of helpful neurons. According to “The Case of Reading Fiction” in the Harvard Business Review, reading fiction also helps develop higher empathy and the ability to keep an open mind while searching for options, which are skills that make our interactive world a better place too.
As an interesting side note, many highly successful entrepreneurs such as Warren Buffet and Mark Cuban read vast amounts of material a day, and while increased reading might not make you a gazillionaire, it will certainly add positives to your life. Reading gives you something to talk about with friends, ideas to fire your imaginations, and perhaps lead to attending book discussions to meet new people who share your interests.
2022 produced some rather fine writing, and if you have missed some of them, here is a best of the best list provided by social media platform Goodreads readers. Make a point of checking these out from the Scott County Public Library and immersing yourself in another world.
Horror
Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak. This novel is as much a visual journey as it is a story. Mallory is hired as a babysitter for a youngster named Teddy who loves to draw and presents her with pictures of the usual sort from young children, such as bunnies, happy suns, trees, and balloons. But his pictures begin to become more sophisticated and darker and soon she realizes he is drawing pictures of a crime — a man dragging a woman through the woods. What is causing this, and how much danger does it pose? This is a great mystery as well as a creepy read.
Fiction
Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends find one another after several years and merge their creative genius in developing a video game that launches them to stardom. This love story, which is more than a love story, explores creativity, disability, failure, loss, redemption, love, and yes, play.
Historical Fiction
Carrie Soto is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid. A novel for tennis lovers, or for anyone who loves a good come back story, Carrie Soto is Back follows the emotional journey of a champion tennis player who decides to make one more run after watching her records being shattered by a new prodigy. For anyone who loves a good legacy story, sports writing, tennis or an underdog champion, this is a novel for you.
Mystery and Thriller
The Maid by Nita Prose. Molly Gray is a maid in a hotel, but she is a unique individual who struggles with social cues and reading others’ intentions. She loves her job, however, and finds order in cleanliness so when she opens a room and finds a wealthy dead man, her world is upended. This novel resembles a locked room mystery, but the heartwarming journey of the maid as she finds friends she never knew she had as she battles against suspicion against herself adds warmth to the mystery.
Romance
Book Lovers by Emily Henry. This delightful little romance breaks the molds in several ways. The couple destined to find one another have met many times and it has never been had a happy ending, neither are particularly glamorous or traditional “romance characters” and the binding the pulls them together is, well, books. If you love the idea of finding your soulmate through a mutual love of the written word or a more real-world romance, this is one to try.
Fantasy
House of Sky and Breath by Sarah Maas. This is the second installment of Sarah Maas’ epic Crescent City series so you may want to read House of Earth and Blood first. Maas is the author of the Throne of Glass series and A Court of Thorns and Roses and if you are into large, sweeping fantasy dramas, you will definitely want to try her.
Science Fiction
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel. Mandel has created an amazing world of time travel, metaphysics, mysterious wildernesses, music, and lives intertwined across continents, time, and worlds. If you read her rich novel Station Eleven (highly recommended), you know her skill in weaving lives and stories together.
Debut Novel
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. This funny and insightful novel follows the career of chemist, and later a cooking show star, who finds herself changing the perception of women in 1960s America. This debut novel is set to appear on Apple TV+ next year
Your Scott County Public Library staff will be happy to suggest other great titles in both fiction and nonfiction we think you will enjoy. Let’s make a commitment to read more in 2023.