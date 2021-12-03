Newcomers are lining up to run for the Georgetown City Council.
As of Wednesday, nine candidates have filed for the eight seats on the council, including six newcomers. Only three council incumbents have filed to date.
Filing to run for a seat on the city council are: Jeremy Emerson, Greg Hampton (incumbent), Tammy Lusby Mitchell (incumbent), Nathaniel Price, Connie Tackett (incumbent), James Toney Chaney Jr., Sonja Wilkins Brent, Alonzo Allen and Matthew Makaveli. City positions are non-partisan.
Long-time council member David Lusby has filed to run for mayor of Georgetown, creating at least one opening on the council.
Both the Georgetown mayoral and city council races are non-partisan. If more than 16 candidates file for council there will be a May primary, otherwise the races will be decided in November. Candidacy filing will continue until January 2022.
In another race, PVA staff member John Burke has qualified to run for Scott County Property Valuation Administrator as a Republican.
Below are the candidates who have filed for office with the Scott County Clerk’s Office:
—PVA: John A. Burke, Republican
—Scott County judge-executive: Republican, Joe Pat Covington.
—County attorney: Republican, Cameron Robert Culbertson.
—County clerk: Republican, Rebecca M. Johnson
—Sheriff: Republican, Tony Hampton
Coroner:
—Republican, Mark Sutton
—Republican, Chad William Halsey
Scott County Fiscal Court Magistrates:
—Second District, Republican, James Alvin Lyons
—Third District, Republican, Chad Wallace.
—Fourth District, Republican, Kelly Corman.
—Fourth District, Republican, Kane Johnston
—Fifth District, Republican, Dwayne Ellison
—Sixth District, Republican, Ryan Pratt
—Constable, First District, Republican, Ian Beattie
Georgetown City Council, non-partisan
—Jeremy Emerson
—Greg Hampton
—Tammy Lusby Mitchell
—Nathaniel Price
—Connie Tackett
—James Toney Chaney Jr.
—Sonja Wilkins Brent
—Alonzo Allen
—Matthew Makaveli
Mayor, Georgetown: David Lusby
Mayor, City of Stamping Ground: Keith Todd Murphy.
Below are local candidates who have filed with the Kentucky Secretary of State.:
—14th Circuit Court, Division One: Jeremy Mattox
—14th Circuit Court, Division Two: Rob Johnson
—14th District Court, First Division: Bolton Bevins
—14th District Court, First Division, Rawl Douglas Kazee
—State Representative, 78th District: Mark Hart
There will not be a primary for the mayoral race in Stamping Ground.
The News-Graphic will periodically publish candidates who have qualified for office until the final filing date.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.