The Georgetown News-Graphic captured eight awards, including five first place awards, in the Kentucky Press Association’s annual General Excellence Awards contest.
The News-Graphic’s first place awards were won by sports editor Kal Oakes, videographer James Scogin, copy desk Ashley McGee and former copy desk Katie Tubbs along with publisher Mike Scogin.
The awards include:
Kal Oakes won first place awards for Best Sports Section and Best Sports Story.
“An impressive combination of solid, clever headlines, polished prose and excellent photography — printed large when appropriate to do so — on cleanly designed pages,” write the judges about the News-Graphics sports pages.
James Scogin won a first place award for Best Video, and second place awards for Best Video and Best General News photo. Scogin has won eight of the nine awards given in this video category over the past three years.
“What an awesome bit of storytelling about Amy Rogers and her calling,” wrote the judges about Scogin’s video. “It grabbed me from the beginning and held me throughout the entire video. The music, the use of old photos and background information, the personal ‘feel’ to the video made it work very, very well.
“It used not only video but the graphics, photos, quotes from the subject. Extremely well done.”
Scogin also won second place for a video on Jay Wilmott and a photography award for photos on the replacement of the clock town on the Scott County Courthouse.
Mike Scogin won a first place award for Best Extended Story and third place for Best Editorial Writer. The Best Extended Story award was on the COVID-19 pandemic and issues and deaths at Dover Manor.
“In an age when every newspaper in America is reporting on COVID-19, Mike Scogin took his reporting to a different level and that is what earned him the first place award here.
“Each story he wrote, drew from previous reporting, but provided fresh information and not just a regurgitation of what he had previously reported. He held officials ‘feet to the fire,’ used multiple sources, had fresh quotes and did something that made his reporting stand out: he talked to family members of patients at the facility, obviously gained the trust of employees and kept this issue at the forefront. A job very well done.
Ashley McGee, Katie Tubbs and Mike Scogin were part of a group first place award for Best Front Page Design.
The News-Graphic competed in the multi-weekly newspaper category.