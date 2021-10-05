As part of its expanding video and digital coverage, the Georgetown News-Graphic will release a series of Halloween-themed videos in October.
The first video of the series is available today (Tuesday) on the newspaper’s website at www.news-graphic.com and its YouTube channel.
Macy Wyatt, a retired Georgetown College professor, shares a haunting tale about Giddings Hall on the college campus. Wyatt and James McCormick authored the book, “Ghosts of the Bluegrass,” featuring ghost stories from around Kentucky.
Each new Halloween chapter is expected to drop on Tuesdays.
Feature and news videos will be uploaded regularly to the website and the newspaper’s YouTube Channel as part of the News-Graphic’s efforts to provide local news coverage in a variety of formats. Recent videos have included interviews with Michele Carlisle of AMEN House, Ryan Hogsten about a trench rescue class for area fire departments, John Chmela about the Mogadishu Mile at Queenslake Horse Farm, weekly Scott County Sports Show with Kal Oakes every Thursday, the new exhibit at Georgetown/Scott County museum on Black Villages and Finley 5K and others, Videos will be added on a regular ongoing basis.
The website is www.news-graphic.com or subscribe free to News-Graphic on YouTube.