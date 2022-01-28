kpa

Ashley McGee, James Scogin, Mike Scogin, Kal Oakes, and Brett Smith

 Photo Collage by Ashley McGee

The Kentucky Press Association just wrapped up their awards for 2021 in Louisville last week with newspapers from all over the state in attendance. 

Georgetown News-Graphic took home a total of eight awards in the Multi-Weekly division. Winners included Kyle Woosley, Mike Scogin, Kiva Johns-Adkins, Brett Smith, Kal Oakes, Ashley McGee and James Scogin. 

For Best On-Going/Extended Coverage Story, Woosley won first place for coverage of the Arnett trial, with Mike Scogin and Johns-Adkins taking second; Smith won first place for Best Video with an episode of the Sports Show and James Scogin took third for “John Ryster: Violin Maker”; Oakes won third for Best Sports Page/Section; McGee and Mike Scogin took second and third in Best Editorial Page; Mike Scogin also won third place for Best Editorial Writer. 

The Kentucky Press Association is “the nations 10th oldest state press association,” according to their website. 

