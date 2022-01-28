The Kentucky Press Association just wrapped up their awards for 2021 in Louisville last week with newspapers from all over the state in attendance.
Georgetown News-Graphic took home a total of eight awards in the Multi-Weekly division. Winners included Kyle Woosley, Mike Scogin, Kiva Johns-Adkins, Brett Smith, Kal Oakes, Ashley McGee and James Scogin.
For Best On-Going/Extended Coverage Story, Woosley won first place for coverage of the Arnett trial, with Mike Scogin and Johns-Adkins taking second; Smith won first place for Best Video with an episode of the Sports Show and James Scogin took third for “John Ryster: Violin Maker”; Oakes won third for Best Sports Page/Section; McGee and Mike Scogin took second and third in Best Editorial Page; Mike Scogin also won third place for Best Editorial Writer.
The Kentucky Press Association is “the nations 10th oldest state press association,” according to their website.