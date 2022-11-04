The News-Graphic will be increasing its annual in-home delivery rate to $85, following the United States Postal service’s announcement of a periodical rate effective Jan. 1, 2023, of 7.6 percent. Last July, the USPO passed a similar rate increase, pushing the total postal price hike to almost 15 percent over a six month period.
“I understand the pressures on everyone with rising prices, but we absorbed the July postal increase,” said Publisher Mike Scogin. “The cost of newsprint has increased almost every month over a year, and other suppliers have increased their prices multiple times over the last 18 months, so the actual cost of printing has increased significantly, as well.
“In order to remain a healthy company, we must make this move. We have absorbed all we can without increasing our prices.”
Last June, the News-Graphic dropped its senior discount, but Scogin said the entire month of May, which is Senior Citizen Month, will feature the senior discount.
This holiday season, the News-Graphic will be offering several tiers of subscription specials in order to allow some devoted subscribers to avoid the rate increases for as much as a year. Some of these specials will include multi-year specials that will likely never appear again.
“We appreciate our subscribers, so the holiday subscription specials are especially for them,” Scogin said. “We understand the pressures everyone is under, but the News-Graphic is no different. Many area papers are charging almost twice what we are charging for a subscription so we are trying to be good stewards. An annual subscription, even at the new price is almost 46 percent less than single copy.”
The News-Graphic’s regular subscription rate will increase Nov. 14. Single copy rate will remain $1.50. E-Z pay will increase to $7.20 per month effective Dec. 1. All News-Graphic subscriptions include print and website access.