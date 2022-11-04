The News-Graphic will be increasing its annual in-home delivery rate to $85, following the United States Postal service’s announcement of a periodical rate effective Jan. 1, 2023, of 7.6 percent. Last July, the USPO passed a similar rate increase, pushing the total postal price hike to almost 15 percent over a six month period.

“I understand the pressures on everyone with rising prices, but we absorbed the July postal increase,” said Publisher Mike Scogin. “The cost of newsprint has increased almost every month over a year, and other suppliers have increased their prices multiple times over the last 18 months, so the actual cost of printing has increased significantly, as well.

â€‹

Tags

Recommended for you