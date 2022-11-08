The Georgetown News-Graphic YouTube channel continues to grow.
Most recently, videos on Ward Hall, as well as candidate interviews and the mayoral debate held at Scott County Public Library are available for view.
As today is Election Day, we figured it would be beneficial to call attention to the information available to you through our YouTube channel, as well as the previously provided election section from Nov. 1. That edition was mass-mailed out to every home in the county.
Available online are 10 candidate interviews, as well as the mayoral forum.
Our videos on Ward Hall feature Ward Hall Historical Preservation Foundation President Ron Bryant sharing the origins of the “greatest Greek Revival mansion in Kentucky.”
Currently, two videos on Ward Hall are available with more soon to be published. Those videos share the story of Junius Ward, as well as Ward Hall’s possible ghost.
Keep up to date with news, stories and features via our website and social media to learn about what is happening around Georgetown and Scott County.