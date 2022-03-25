Newtown community members have begun circulating a petition opposing a proposed bypass that would route U.S. 460 north of Newtown through several nearby homes and properties. The proposed bypass is one of several scenarios still under consideration, according to Joshua Samples, the KYTC District 7 Design Section Supervisor and Project Manager for the U.S. 460 improvement project.
Janie Wechman, one of the organizers of the petition, said she only became aware of how close the highway could come to her home last month when she saw a map of the proposed route online.
Currently Wechman and her mother live just across Leesburg Road from each other. The map Wechman has seen of the proposed bypass shows the new intersection for U.S. 460 and Leesburg dividing her home from her mother’s home and U.S. 460 traveling over her septic field through what is currently her front yard.
Charles Adams said the proposed bypass would put the highway within 25 feet of his house, which could jeopardize the retirement income from his farm. He owns a 60-acre farm that would be bisected by the highway, according to the maps on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet website.
The petition urges the adoption of “Alternative 3” from the Department of Transportation, an option that would re-route Leesburg Road through property owned by the Newtown Christian Church.
“Alternative 3 requires no loss of homes and causes less destruction of property and upheaval in our community,” reads the petition.
An issue with the current route is the sight distance turning onto Leesburg traveling east on U.S. 460, Samples said.
“Safety is the main reason for the project,” said Samples, who mentioned improving vertical sight distances and widening the road to prevent wheel drop-offs as two ways to make U.S. 460 more safe. The Newtown segment is a high accident location and U.S. 460 as a whole has a 67 percent higher accident rate than similar Kentucky roads, Samples said.
Alternatives are still under consideration and no final route for the Newtown segment will be selected until the Department of Transportation receives environmental clearance.
The News-Graphic will continue to provide updates on this project as they become available. For more information visit https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictSeven/Pages/Scott-County-US-460-Improvements.aspx.
To get a copy of the petition contact Janie Wechman at janiewechman@gmail.com.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.