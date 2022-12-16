The Scott County Public Library (SCPL) held its annual reading of “The Polar Express” at the train car in Sadieville. This was the first time the reading had been held in person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mary Lou White, a library assistant at SCPL, was at the first Polar Express reading in 2012 and this year helped by showing a large print copy of the book throughout the narrow train car.
Much of the work involved in making the event happen is coordination.
“A lot of it is a joint project with the library and the Sadieville government, so it’s lining up people to read, lining up Santa, putting lights up in the car,” White said.
White loves watching the reaction of the children to the reading.
“We are in such a high tech age with all the television and movies and screens and (the reading) is a very low tech thing, there’s no flash, the car isn’t moving, but the kids are just mesmerized . . . I love how it just delights people,” White said.
The event has consistently had high demand for the limited spots.
“I was there for the first one, and I thought after a couple of years, people might stop, but people keep coming, and there are people that come every year,” White said.
The children gather in the Sadieville City Hall before the conductor takes them across the street to the train car. The train tracks also run right next to city hall and the train car. Sometimes the weather and the railroad cooperate to make the time extra special.
“One time it was snowing, and the train went by, and that was really magical,” said Mercedes Maclean, the outreach services manager at the library. Maclean helps bring the kids up to the train car, along with her husband, Jesse Maclean, who acts as the conductor.
Once the book has been read, as each child leaves the train car, they are given a bell by Santa Claus, as described in the book itself, said White.