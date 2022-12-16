The Scott County Public Library (SCPL) held its annual reading of “The Polar Express” at the train car in Sadieville. This was the first time the reading had been held in person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Mary Lou White, a library assistant at SCPL, was at the first Polar Express reading in 2012 and this year helped by showing a large print copy of the book throughout the narrow train car.  

