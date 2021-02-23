Dae Nichols’ life has been a journey — from playing sports at a young age to ministering youth — a journey that hasn’t always been easy.
Nichols started playing football at age seven and continued until he wasn’t able to due to renal failure, he said.
After spending seven years on dialysis and reading the Bible everyday out of boredom, he decided to go into ministry, calling renal failure and dialysis a ‘blessing in disguise.’
“I was in the streets so much, it was a blessing that it took me out of that,” Nichols said.
Having grown up in the Boston neighborhood in downtown Georgetown, Nichols said it was hard to fit it at times growing up.
“(Boston was) way different than it is now,” he said. “Everyone assumed since you were from Boston, you weren’t going to be anything.”
That wasn’t the case for Nichols. He was in AP and honors classes in high school, he said. Those classes helped him stay connected with others in the community.
Nichols started Club David ministries in 2011. Through that ministry he has been able to give back.
With a goal to ‘educate, encourage and elevate,’ Club David reaches youth through sports, concerts and events, Nichols said.
“I just want to expose our kids to something different,” he said.
He wants youth to know that no matter where you come from, “you still can make something out of yourself.”
Nichols is also a coach for the Scott County High School freshman defensive line—a role he said is a natural transition after playing sports growing up.
It is important as a coach to be a role model for the athletes, he said.
With Nichols being heavily involved in the community for so long, he was awarded the ‘Community Leader of the Year Award’ in 2016 by the local NAACP chapter.
Along with Club David, Nichols has also been pastor in Greenup, Kentucky.
Most recently, Nichols has become pastor of Wayman Chapel off of Chambers Avenue, the church he said he grew up in.
“I love (being a pastor),” Nichols said. “It’s great to be back home and try to make a difference in your hometown.”
Due to COVID-19, and being back on dialysis after a failed kidney transplant and multiple surgeries, Nichols has not been able to do everything he has wanted with his church. But he is doing the best he can to keep up with his ministry, he said.
A GoFundMe has been started for Nichols. To donate, search ‘Daes Hope Fundraiser’ on gofundme.com or click the link on the Club David Facebook page.
Registration for Club David Ministries summer leagues is open. Boys basketball and girls volleyball start June 5 and run through July 31, Nichols said. For more information visit @clubdavidgeorgetown on Instagram or search Club David on Facebook.
