Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub addressed the public’s concerns regarding mask requirements for the upcoming school year at the school board meeting on July 22. Currently, Hub has not made a final decision about masking policies for schools, but he did indicate some possibilities may not be what he or the public want to happen.
“I thought it’s important for the community to know that it’s possible that masks might be required for some students. I’ve also said it’s possible that we’re not able to start school on time,” Hub said. “I just want everybody to know that there may be some mandates that are going to prevent us from doing what we want to do.”
Several members of the public shared that masks should not be a requirement. Comments cited studies involving the effectiveness of masks and their intended use. Others mentioned the toll children have taken socially and emotionally as a result of the pandemic and mask mandates during the 2020-2021 school year. One teacher explained the difficulty of teaching kindergarten students letter sounds while not being able to see the movement of the teacher’s mouth.
With the number of COVID cases increasing dramatically in the past two weeks, guidelines may continue to change. However, Hub said there have not been any issues thus far with COVID at summer school, where masks are voluntary for the almost 2,000 students and staff in attendance.
“We’ve had hundreds of kids in summer school, nary a mask to be found and everything is fine, and it is not, ‘Well there’s hardly any kids in those schools so masks must make a difference when hundreds of kids come back to Garth.’ Well, numbers is not the issue because the number of kids in individual classrooms now in summer school replicate the numbers of kids that are going to be there first so it’s not a numbers issue,” Hub said.
In the most recent data, 61 of Kentucky’s 120 counties had positivity rates higher than Scott County, Hub said. He has been in conversation with Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director, and plans to meet with her and Nicholas County Superintendent Doug Bechanan and Dr. Harry Burchett, Harrison County superintendent, soon to discuss what is coming up.
Hub told Dr. Miller that he would not want anybody wearing masks if he were making the decision today. He said nothing is finalized, and any details regarding masks and quarantine periods should not be taken as truth because things may change.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that he recommends all unvaccinated students and adults, and all students under 12 years of age be required to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor school settings. School districts “wishing to optimize safety and minimize risk of educational and athletic disruption” should require all students and adults to wear a mask when in the classroom and other indoor school settings. Additionally, the CDC recommends masks be worn by everyone in schools regardless of vaccination status.
One of the ways to prevent having to wear a mask or quarantine is to be fully vaccinated, Hub said. The problem is elementary school children are not able to receive any of the current COVID-19 vaccines. Hub will also not require staff members to be vaccinated.
“I know that vaccination is a personal issue, some have philosophical and religious beliefs about that,” Hub said. “You can’t mandate that.”
Voluntary masking is also in place for events such as open houses and fall sports, which began tryouts on July 15. Open houses will return to pre-COVID formats.
Hub said some changes implemented last year will still be in effect for the upcoming academic year. Contact tracing will still take place, but quarantine periods have not yet been determined. Teachers who have to quarantine will have to use their own sick days since the Department of Education and the General Assembly have not said otherwise. Schools will continue to sanitize like before and hand washing will continue to be encouraged.
Some things. however, will not continue this year. Temperature screenings will be eliminated. If a student displays COVID-like symptoms, an individual screening will be conducted. Social distancing never was, and will continue to be something that is not required, though Hub said they will try to get as much physical distance between each other as possible. While screenings will not happen, schools will continue to be on heightened alert.
Hub offered a timeline of communication to the public on when a final decision will be made, saying the decision will not be made until at least Aug. 5. He will continue to listen to health experts and examine relevant data from different sources in order to make a decision that would not call for a reversal in a few days.
“There’s no single repository of data that dictates what we’re going to do in Scott County Schools,” Hub said.
Hub hopes the community will continue to support him with this decision as with decisions in the past.
“I hope that the community is going to continue to support us again. I know what you want. I think we want that too,” said Hub.
Other actions taken by the school board include:
— Approved minutes for work session #10, regular board meeting #11, and special called board meetings #12- #15.
— Approved the use of common carrier services to transport Scott County High School football team and coaches.
— Approved a donation from Toyota Motor Sales USA to benefit Garth Elementary.
— Approved fundraisers for Creekside Elementary, Garth Elementary, Georgetown Middle School, Lemons Mill Elementary, Royal Spring Middle School, Scott County Middle School, Southern Elementary and Western Elementary.
— Revised BG1 Project Application for the New Scott County High School.
— Approved change order for installation of new basketball goals at Great Crossing High School.
— Approved to surplus portable basketball goals at Great Crossing High School.
— Approved to create head custodian position at Scott County Preschool.
— Revised the 2021-2022 salary schedule.
— Ratified approval for early kindergarten entry.
— Approved the pool facility agreement between Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation Department and Scott County Board of Education.
— Approved renewal agreement between Scott County Board of Education and Cherry Blossom Golf Course.
— Approved orientation and mobility agreement between SCBOE and Kelly Stewart.
— Approved dual credit MOA between BCTC and SCBOE for the 2021-2022 school year.
— Approved student teacher agreement between the University of Kentucky and the Scott County Board of Education.
— Approved student teacher agreement between Berea College and the Scott County Board of Education.
— Approved student teacher agreement between Georgetown College and the Scott County Board of Education.
— Approved KY Immunization Registry (KYIR) Contract 2021-2022.
— Approved changes to authorized signors on school activity accounts.
