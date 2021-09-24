Scott County’s COVID numbers have shown no signs a peak is near as the stress level on local health care providers increases.
“The number of cases we are seeing remains high,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director. “The truth is I don’t think the numbers we are giving out are anywhere near what is real. That includes deaths.”
WEDCO is not adequately staffed to process all the information and cases, states its website. “We have to manage an appropriate workload each day to keep up the stamina required to do all things related to disease investigation, case management, information to our community, schools and other partners,” states WEDCO’s website.
Although Georgetown Community Hospital has stopped releasing information about its COVID census to the public, officials close to the hospital indicate problems.
“I don’t know any more than the general public, but I do know the hospital is stressed,” said Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather, who serves on the hospital’s board of directors. This week, the hospital released its third video about COVID, featuring Aaron Chapman, a nurse in the hospital’s ICU. The video can be seen on the hospital’s Facebook page.
“A lot of the people coming to the hospital are unvaccinated,” said Chapman. “The past few weeks have been really, really bad. We have been stretched to our absolute thinnest. We have seen some of our sickest patients, and the largest amount of really sick patients ever. Our resources, it seems we have been using so many. It seems everybody is on bypass or ventilated or they are on the verge of needing care at a higher acuity place.
“It has been demoralizing to see that no matter what we do, even to the best of our abilities, we have had a lot of cases where we can’t seem to catch a break. These patients unfortunately die, or we have to hope and pray that what we have done works. I have been a nurse for a little over five years now and I have worked in a variety of places and in a variety of positions, but I have been stretched to the point of maximum stress. I have had to provide so many last calls to family members or say, hey, this may be the last time you see anybody, so you need to say ‘goodbye’ in case something goes bad. The sheer amount of time I have spent helping people do certain things to help them breathe better even as they are gasping for air and crying.
“The last three weeks we have had nothing but absolutely stellar teamwork. Normally, we have always had that in the ICU, but it’s been nothing but a maximum level of teamwork I have seen in the hospital. The best thing the community can do for a healthcare worker — if you have someone in your life who is a healthcare worker, be there for them. Even if you don’t understand what is going on, sometimes just listening to the stress, sometimes just having someone to talk to about what is going on, it helps us get through it.”
Chapman concluded the video by encouraging people to get vaccinated.
A growing concern is COVID has started showing up in long-term care facilities, Miller said. Until recently, the virus has been striking younger people, but now there have been cases in the long-care facilities, even though most of the residents are vaccinated, she said.
Since Sept. 1, some 1,149 people in Scott County have been confirmed with COVID-19, including 284 people within the last week, according to WEDCO statistics. Of those 187 are under the age of 40, including 67 at 18 years of age or older. Since the latest COVID-19 surge, in late July, some 2,277 people have been diagnosed with the virus. WEDCO is reporting nine more hospitalizations this week. Eight of the hospitalizations are unvaccinated, and the other is unknown.
Georgetown College surpassed 70 percent vaccination on its campus, officials said. Those who are unvaccinated must be tested every three weeks.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.