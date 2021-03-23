As late as Friday of last week, the WEDCO Health District was announcing it still had vaccines to give at its COVID Clinic.
Eventually some 650 people received vaccines, but about 100 doses were not used and will be distributed at Scott County’s next COVID Clinic on Friday, April 2. Dr. Crytal Miller, WEDCO public health director, said she believes there are several reasons why there were doses left over.
“I think people are confused about how flexible Phase 1c is,” she said. “People see the ‘60 years of age and older,’ and stop reading. We had a lady with asthma who called and thought she had to wait because she wasn’t 60, so next week we are pretty much going to open it up to anyone 18 years of age and older.
“Another factor is people are pretty opinionated about which vaccine they want. Last week, when people found out we were giving the Moderna vaccine and we didn’t have any (Johnson & Johnson), they turned around and left.”
The J&J vaccine is a single dose while the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses.
Miller admitted that vaccine hesitancy may not be far off, but so far thee is still plenty of demand for the vaccines.
WEDCO will not hold a COVID Clinic this week, March 22-26, as no vaccines are scheduled for delivery, she said.
“We’ll double the 100 doses left over (from March 19) with the supply we will get and distribute them next week,” Miller said. WEDCO expects to receive both Moderna and J&J vaccines during the next couple of weeks.
To date, WEDCO has distributed almost 9,000 doses in Scott County. State officials have reported as much as 25 percent of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
WEDCO has changed its COVID-19 testing schedule to Monday and Tuesday of each week from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Appointments are encouraged and can be made at www.wedcohealth.org.
Georgetown College has partnered with Wild Health and offers COVID-19 testing to the general public on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Bush Recreational Center on campus. Appointments can be made at https://georgetowncollege.as.me/ and parking is available in the recreational center parking lot.
Confirmed cases for Scott County have started falling dramatically. Last week, only 39 new confirmed cases were reported, the lowest number of confirmed cases over a week period in almost six months. To date, there have been 4,481 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Scott County with 14,853 tests administered. Hospitalizations remain at 69 since the pandemic began and the death toll remains at 28, according to WEDCO.
